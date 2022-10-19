Hawaii Grown Notebook: Football, women’s soccer, women’s volleyball

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Dillon Gabriel, Mililani ’19: The Oklahoma junior quarterback returned from a concussion and threw for 403 yards on 29-for-42 passing with two touchdowns and an interception and rushed for 37 yards and a TD on 10 carries in a 52-42 win over Kansas on Saturday. Read more

FOOTBALL

>> Isaac Slade-Matautia, Saint Louis ’17: The SMU senior linebacker made six tackles, intercepted a pass and was in on a tackle for loss in a 40-34 win over Navy on Friday.

>> Vincent Terrell, Punahou ’20: The Navy junior slotback caught a 24-yard touchdown pass and rushed 12 times for 37 yards in the loss to the Mustangs.

>> Wayne Taulapapa, Punahou ’16: The Washington senior running back caught five passes for 52 yards and rushed for 18 yards in a 49-39 win over Arizona on Saturday.

>> Zion Tupuola-Fetui, Pearl City ’18: The Washington junior defensive end had two tackles and a sack in the win over the Wildcats.

>> Jayden de Laura, Saint Louis ’20: The Arizona sophomore quarterback finished 25-for-34 for 400 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 41 yards on 13 carries in the loss to the Huskies.

>> Dillon Gabriel, Mililani ’19: The Oklahoma junior quarterback returned from a concussion and threw for 403 yards on 29-for-42 passing with two touchdowns and an interception and rushed for 37 yards and a TD on 10 carries in a 52-42 win over Kansas on Saturday.

>> Chevan Cordeiro, Saint Louis ’18: The San Jose State junior quarterback finished 22-for-45 for 302 yards and a touchdown and threw his first interception of the season in a 17-10 loss to Fresno State on Saturday.

>> Cameron Friel, Kailua ’21: The UNLV sophomore quarterback went 8-for-10 for 108 yards with a touchdown and an interception in a 42-7 loss to Air Force on Saturday.

>> Kamo’i Latu, Saint Louis ’20: The Wisconsin junior safety recorded a game-high 13 tackles with one for loss in a 34-28 loss to Michigan State on Saturday.

>> Nick Herbig, Saint Louis ’20: The Wisconsin junior linebacker made six tackles with 21⁄2 for loss and a sack against the Spartans.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

>> Rae Yoshioka, Punahou ’21: The Embry-Riddle (Ariz.) sophomore scored in the 55th minute and added three assists in a 10-0 win over Cal Maritime on Thursday and assisted on the game-winning goal in a 2-1 victory over Merced on Saturday to clinch a first-round bye in the Cal Pac Tournament. Yoshioka leads the conference in goals (14), assists (nine) and points (37).

>> U’i Kaaihue, King Kekaulike ’22: The Seattle freshman midfielder scored a goal and assisted on another in a 5-3 win over Stephen F. Austin on Thursday and did the same in a 5-0 shutout of Texas Rio Grande Valley on Saturday.

>> Jourdyn Curran, Campbell ’21: The Seattle sophomore midfielder scored her first goal of the season in the win over UTRGV.

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

>> Aleeyah Galdeira, Kamehameha ’19: The North Texas senior libero made a team-high 13 digs to go along with seven assists and a kill in a four-set loss to No. 23 Western Kentucky on Friday. She came back Sunday with a match-high 22 digs, six assists and an ace in a five-set win over Texas-San Antonio.

>> Kristen McDaniel, ‘Iolani ’19: The N.C. State senior setter had a team-high 17 assists and five digs in a sweep of Syracuse on Friday. McDaniel had a match-high 25 assists, eight digs and an ace in a five-set loss to Boston College.

>> Kalena Vaivai, King Kekaulike ’19: The Oral Roberts senior setter had a team-high 38 assists, five digs, four kills, four block assists and an ace in a four-set win over South Dakota State on Saturday.

>> Kaia Dunford, Punahou ’20: The Oral Roberts junior outside hitter finished with a team-high 16 kills, 18 digs, four blocks assists, three aces and three assists against SDSU. One of three Golden Eagles to play in every set this season, Dunford leads the team averaging 3.19 digs per set and is second on the team averaging 2.62 kills per set

>> Jeslyn Spencer, Moanalua ’19: The Oral Roberts senior outside hitter hit .364 with 10 kills, three digs, a block assist and an ace against the Jackrabbits.

>> Elle Rimando, Mililani ’22: The Mount Holyoke (Mass.) freshman middle hit .364 with six kills in a sweep of Fitchburg State on Saturday and came back to hit .545 with seven kills in a sweep of Framingham State on the same day.

———

Compiled by Billy Hull, Star-Advertiser. To submit an athlete for publication email: bhull@staradvertiser.com.