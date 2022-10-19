Hawaii Grown Notebook: Football, women’s soccer, women’s volleyball
- By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:53 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel, a Mililani alum, high-fived fans after throwing for 403 yards and accounting for three touchdowns in a win over then No. 19 Kansas on Saturday in Norman, Okla.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree