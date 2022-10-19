UH coach Timmy Chang endured house-hunting ordeal before finding his Hawaii home

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

In the end, Timmy Chang chose the dream job over the dream house.

In becoming the University of Hawaii football team’s head coach, Chang — and his wife, Sherry — had to withdraw from two commitments to purchase mainland houses in a two-month span.

“It worked out,” said Chang, whose Rainbow Warriors play Colorado State this Saturday in Fort Collins, Colo. Chang was on the Rams’ staff for two months before joining UH.

It was 11 months ago when Chang was completing his fifth season as Nevada’s assistant coach in charge of receivers and tight ends. During his Nevada tenure, Chang was renting a house in Somersett, a sub-division of Reno. Chang was pouring rent money into a house that doubled in value from $260,000 in 2017 to $550,000 last year.

“We looked at that, and that’s why we wanted to buy (a house) going into our sixth year,” Chang recalled. They found “an affordable place” in Somersett.

In early December, Jay Norvell resigned as Nevada’s head coach to lead Colorado State’s football program. Norvell asked Chang to join the new CSU staff. “We didn’t know he was going to go,” Chang said of putting a down payment on a house. After mulling an offer to coach Nevada in the bowl game, Chang chose to go to CSU. He was able to get out of the house commitment because his new job was in another state.

In Colorado, Timmy and Sherry were told of a gated community being developed in Windsor. They put a down payment on a five-bedroom, 3,000-square-foot house. The property included a full basement and spacious backyard. Among the neighbors would be the families of three coaches also relocating from Nevada to CSU. Chang said Norvell also bought a house “down the street.”

“It reminded us of being at Reno together in the Somersett area,” Chang said. “We all kind of navigated to Windsor together.”

Chang was set to help Norvell rebuild the CSU program … and then the Hawaii Senate hearing happened. In response to several UH players’ public complaints about the environment fostered under head coach Todd Graham, two Hawaii state senators conducted an investigative hearing on Jan. 8. A week later, Graham resigned. On Jan. 22, Chang, a former record-setting UH quarterback, was hired as Graham’s successor.

While Chang loved the plans for the Windsor house, he loved returning to his alma mater even more. After allowing Chang to get out of the deal, the developer flipped the house.

Although Chang grew up in Waipio, he sought a house on Honolulu’s East side. Chang and his family initially stayed with his sister in Ewa Beach. The early-morning gridlock on Fort Weaver Road might have factored in his decision. Two months since moving into their newly renovated home in Kalama Valley, the Changs are immersed in community activities.

Sherry, who grew up in Canada, said Hawaii is “better than I thought. The people are so awesome. The people make it what it is. Everybody has been so loving, so supportive. It’s been so fun. And watching these players develop every week, I can’t wait for Saturdays.”

Chang said he welcomes returning to Fort Collins, as well as reuniting with Norvell. Chang expressed gratitude to Norvell for enriching his career. “He took me from a (Division II) coordinator (at Emory & Henry College) and put me on his staff (at Nevada),” Chang said. “And he allowed me to represent him and his family and the program. He taught me so many lessons.”

Chang added: “It’s going to be fun to see them. … You compete for three-and-a-half, four hours, and then when its time is done, you’re best friends.”