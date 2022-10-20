comscore Police searching for trio suspected in armed robbery at Aala Park | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Police searching for trio suspected in armed robbery at Aala Park

  • Today

Honolulu police are investigating an alleged armed robbery that occurred at Aala Park Wednesday.

Police said three unknown males threatened a 36-year-old man with an unspecified dangerous instrument and took his money at about 5 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

Police have opened a first-degree robbery investigation. There are no arrests as of this morning.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Afghan couple accuse U.S. Marine of abducting their baby

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up