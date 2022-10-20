Police searching for trio suspected in armed robbery at Aala Park

Honolulu police are investigating an alleged armed robbery that occurred at Aala Park Wednesday.
Police said three unknown males threatened a 36-year-old man with an unspecified dangerous instrument and took his money at about 5 p.m.
No injuries were reported.
Police have opened a first-degree robbery investigation. There are no arrests as of this morning.
