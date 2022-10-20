Woman, 49, dies in single-vehicle crash on Big Island

Speed and inattention were factors in a single-vehicle crash that killed a 49-year-old woman in Pahoa Wednesday night, the Hawaii Police Department said.

The crash occurred in the area of Kahakai Boulevard and Welea Street at about 10:10 p.m.

Hawaii island police said a 2011 Mazda sedan was traveling east on Kahakai Boulevard and did not negotiate a right curve onto Welea Street. The sedan ran off the roadway and crashed into a rock wall.

Police said the woman, the sole occupant of the vehicle, was located unresponsive at the scene. She was taken to Hilo Medical Center where she was pronounced dead at 1:33 a.m. today.

An autopsy is expected to be performed to determine the exact cause of death. Positive identification is pending notification of next of kin.

This is the 31st traffic-related fatality in Hawaii County compared to 20 at the same time last year.

The East Hawaii Traffic Enforcement Unit has initiated a coroner’s inquest investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact police officer Jared Cabatu at 808-961-2339 or email at Jared.Cabatu@HawaiiCounty.gov.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 808-961-8300.