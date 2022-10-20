comscore Hilo mall at heart of Department of Hawaiian Home Lands dispute | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hilo mall at heart of Department of Hawaiian Home Lands dispute

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:02 a.m.

The federal government is clashing with the state Department of Hawaiian Home Lands over a move by DHHL to use a controversial year-old Hawaii law enabling long extensions of state commercial land leases. Read more

Previous Story
Historic year of North Korean missile tests raises Pacific tensions

Scroll Up