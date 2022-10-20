Hawaii men’s hoops picked second in Big West

The Hawaii men’s basketball team was picked to finish second in the Big West Preseason Coaches’ Poll, released Wednesday.

UC Santa Barbara was picked to win the 11-team conference with nine first-place votes and 99 points. Hawaii had one vote and 86 points and Long Beach State had one vote and 84 points.

Hawaii junior guard Noel Coleman was named to the six-player preseason all-conference team.

Coleman averaged 14.8 points and 3.1 rebounds in 20 games last season. He shot 44.1 percent from 3-point range.

Bernardo da Silva, Kamaka Hepa and JoVon McClanahan are other top players returning from last year’s team, which finished 17-11 overall and 10-5 in the Big West.

Samuta Avea, who didn’t play the past two seasons, also returns.

The Chaminade volleyball team’s unbeaten run in the PacWest came to an end Wednesday in an 18-25, 25-22, 25-19, 25-20 loss to Point Loma Nazarene at McCabe Gym.

Sasha Colombo had nine kills and four aces and Ajack Malual added eight kills for the Silverswords (16-7, 11-1).

Abigail Nua finished with 20 kills for the Sea Lions (14-6, 9-3).