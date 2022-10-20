comscore A first OIA championship for Waialua girls volleyball | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
A first OIA championship for Waialua girls volleyball

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:01 a.m.
  • ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER  Waialua’s Kailia Phillips (19) slams down a kill past Kailua’s Puaolena Kama-Toth (11) and Hope Kepa (13).

  • ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER The Waialua team and its fans celebrated after winning the final point to beat Kailua to capture the Bulldogs’ first OIA Division II volleyball title. Waialua rallied from a two-sets-to-one deficit to defeat the Surfriders in five Wednesday at Radford.

Waialua has its first girls volleyball championship. Kailua had the Lady Bulldogs on the ropes before Waialua rallied for a stunning 25-16, 23-25, 11-25, 25-23, 15-2 win on Wednesday night at Radford’s James Alegre Gymnasium. Read more

