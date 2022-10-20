A first OIA championship for Waialua girls volleyball
By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 1:01 a.m.
ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Waialua’s Kailia Phillips (19) slams down a kill past Kailua’s Puaolena Kama-Toth (11) and Hope Kepa (13).
ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
The Waialua team and its fans celebrated after winning the final point to beat Kailua to capture the Bulldogs’ first OIA Division II volleyball title. Waialua rallied from a two-sets-to-one deficit to defeat the Surfriders in five Wednesday at Radford.