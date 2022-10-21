Woman riding e-bike seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in Makiki

A 29-year-old woman was seriously injured after a vehicle struck her while she was riding an e-bike in Makiki Thursday.
Emergency Medical Services personnel responded to South King and Piikoi streets at about 9:25 a.m. where they treated the woman for a foot injury. She was taken in serious condition to a hospital.
The woman’s passenger, a 9-year-old boy, was not injured.
