Sheldon K. Hao: Honolulu’s fire chief sees progress in fire safety as COVID-19 wanes

Sheldon K. Hao, Honolulu’s fire chief who assumed the top job on Dec. 31, sees progress in fire safety as COVID-19 wanes.

What are the biggest challenges facing the Honolulu Fire Department now?

Like other organizations, the Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) endured a unique and challenging two years due to the pandemic. We operated under unprecedented safety protocols, as each fire station functioned within its own safety bubble with limited public contact out of an abundance of caution.

From the beginning of Hawaii’s COVID-19 emergency response, our firefighters were on the frontlines mobilizing and implementing numerous COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites throughout Oahu. During the pandemic, the HFD maintained its Standards of Cover. Every fire station was staffed and responded to all emergencies.

However, the aftereffects of COVID-19 still exist. Current world events are affecting the supply chain and the department is realizing an increase in costs for utilities and equipment, along with the ever-changing demands of the communities we serve. The HFD will continue to be fiscally responsible and efficient on how we utilize our funds to ensure the level of services we provide are maintained.

Are you satisfied with the progress being made on making high-rise buildings safer from fire?

I am pleased and thankful whenever residents take action to safeguard their homes. Sprinklers are designed to extinguish the fire in its initial stage, which can save lives and minimize property damage. When these life safety measures are installed, it also makes it safer for anyone entering the building.

After the Marco Polo (apartment) fire on July 14, 2017, the HFD focused on public education and awareness and worked with the Honolulu City Council and community groups to ensure measures to safeguard the public are taken. Today, more people understand and realize fire sprinklers can save lives.

Ordinance 22-02 regarding fire sprinklers and Life Safety Evaluations (LSE) was formerly known as Ordinances 18-14 and 19-04. As a result, the Marco Polo has already installed fire sprinklers and, additionally, there are 313 buildings that have submitted an LSE or intend to install sprinklers, which means over 98% of the buildings have complied with the ordinance.

Are you concerned that some of HFD’s high-risk rescues on Oahu’s hiking trails and other undeveloped areas may be too dangerous for firefighters?

Our mission is to respond to all emergencies, and it is a top priority to keep the public and our firefighters safe. When people put themselves in risky situations, it is still our mission to rescue them, regardless of who, what, where or when.

We urge everyone to conduct their research and plan wisely before going on a hike or out in the ocean. We feel public education and awareness are important tools to effect change and, hopefully, reduce the number of dangerous rescues. The HFD uses public service announcements, news releases, social media and firefighter presentations to publicize various safety tips, such as taking along a fully charged cellphone; bringing water and snacks; ensuring you are physically suited for the selected trail; obeying signs that prohibit unauthorized entry; and using common sense by not hiking at night or during inclement weather.

HFD is charged with issuing firecracker and commercial fireworks permits, and responding to blazes when fireworks go awry. What’s your take on illegal fireworks, and will Oahu ever get this issue under control?

The use of firecrackers is prohibited without a permit. This law was many years in the making and any subsequent laws are in the hands of our legislators. However, the HFD will continue to advocate for a complete ban on fireworks. We encourage the community to leave display fireworks to the professionals.

What union-related issues — firefighter pay, benefits, etc. — take up most of your time and attention?

The HFD has improved its professional relationship with the Hawaii Fire Fighters Association, as we share a common goal to provide the best for our personnel.

The HFD is not understaffed and, fortunately, attracts numerous applicants each time there is a recruitment. This allows us to conduct firefighter recruit classes twice a year to consistently produce highly trained firefighters. The collective bargaining agreement with the HFFA was recently ratified, which addressed pay, benefits, schedules and safety protocols. The union leaders know our administration is always available to discuss and collaborate on ideas that may impact our personnel.

Bonus question

You’re well into your first year as HFD chief. How’s it going?

It’s an exciting time. The work is challenging, yet extremely rewarding. I am very fortunate to have a team of talented, highly motivated individuals who have a heart for serving not only the department, but the community. I am also thankful for the support from my family. These two support systems are vital, as they strengthen and inspire me to work hard toward achieving the very best for the department.

Our executive team is comprised of highly skilled leaders who care deeply about helping and serving others. It has always been my goal to encourage our leaders to inspire and mentor the men and women under their command to initiate and share innovative ideas. By doing so, the HFD’s next generation of leaders will be ready to carry the department well into the future.

The bio file

>> Current position: Fire chief, Honolulu Fire Department

>> Previous positions:26 years in the fire service industry starting as a firefighter recruit; firefighter I, II and III; fire captain; battalion chief; acting deputy fire chief. Recognized as the HFD’s 2013 Employee of the Year and the Veterans of Foreign Wars’ 2014 Firefighter of the Year

>> Personal background: Born and raised on Maui; lives with wife Jolaine and their three children in Kaneohe

>> Outside interests: His life centers on his family, which includes his children’s sporting events and cooking