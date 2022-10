Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

A preliminary injunction has stopped part of Oahu’s new vacation-rentals ordinance — but not all of it. Read more

A preliminary injunction has stopped part of Oahu’s new vacation-rentals ordinance — but not all of it.

So those who have waited years for a crackdown on illegal vacation rental are surely happy that the city is going to enforce, starting Monday, elements other than the rule requiring a minimum of 90 days for a short-term rental. That means hosts renting for less than 30 days can be fined at up to $10,000 a day.

There’s a hotline for complaints (808-787-7887), but hold those calls until the law starts on Monday.