Threats escalate against Hawaii’s election volunteers

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:32 a.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / AUG. 3 Scott Nago, Hawaii’s chief election officer, says election workers are facing harassment that is “really hampering our ability to conduct elections.” Above, Nago during the ballot counting in Hawaii’s 2022 primary election.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / AUG. 3

    Scott Nago, Hawaii’s chief election officer, says election workers are facing harassment that is “really hampering our ability to conduct elections.” Above, Nago during the ballot counting in Hawaii’s 2022 primary election.

  • JAMM AQUINO / AUG. 11 Volunteer Marcelle Mau, front right, sorts through 2022 Hawaii primary election ballots at the state Capitol.

    JAMM AQUINO / AUG. 11

    Volunteer Marcelle Mau, front right, sorts through 2022 Hawaii primary election ballots at the state Capitol.

Hawaii’s electoral process, the officials who oversee it and even the volunteers who keep island elections running across the state are facing unprecedented hostility and even threats as the Nov. 8 general election approaches. Read more

