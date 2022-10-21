comscore Tuition hike mulled for University of Hawaii undergrads, law students | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Tuition hike mulled for University of Hawaii undergrads, law students

  • By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:25 a.m.

The University of Hawaii Board of Regents is weighing an initial recommendation to raise tuition in a few years for four-year undergraduates and law school students while keeping tuition unchanged for community college students, graduate students and other professional school students. Read more

Previous Story
Prominent Hawaiian chanter Ka‘upena Wong promoted education, culture

Scroll Up