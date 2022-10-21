comscore How the University of Hawaii and Colorado State football teams match up | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

How the University of Hawaii and Colorado State football teams match up

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:24 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii wide receiver Zion Bowens has caught touchdowns in successive games for the first time in his college career.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hawaii wide receiver Zion Bowens has caught touchdowns in successive games for the first time in his college career.

For the second half of on-campus practices on Tuesday and Wednesday, the offense moved from the grass practice field to the Ching Complex. Head coach Timmy Chang believed the new-look offense, which incorporates run-and-shoot concepts, needed more room to work on vertical routes. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio - Oct. 20, 2022
Next Story
Scoreboard - Oct. 21, 2022

Scroll Up