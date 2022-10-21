Rainbow Wahine sweep Cal State Northridge, return to tie for first place

Back at full strength, the University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team overpowered Cal State Northridge in tonight’s Big West match at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

UH outside hitter Riley Wagoner put away eight of her 16 kills in the first set and middle blocker Amber Igiede added 11 kills and three blocks in a 25-15, 25-18, 25-18 sweep of the visiting Matadors.

Wagoner hit a career-best .467 on her 30 attempts and the Rainbow Wahine hit a collective .381 to rebound from their first loss in conference play. UH trailed for just five points in the 80-minute rout.

UH welcomed libero Tayli Ikenaga back from a three-match absence due to injury and the sophomore contributed nine digs and an ace as UH improved to 11-6 overall and 8-1 in the Big West to rejoin a three-way tie atop the standings going into Saturday’s showdown with co-leader UC Santa Barbara (12-7, 8-1). Cal Poly, which knocked off UH last Saturday, swept UC San Diego today to also move to 8-1.

Ikenaga announced her return with a one-handed stab for a dig that Talia Edmonds turned into a bump set to Wagoner for the first kill of the match. She then served up the first of UH’s three aces of the opening set.

Wagoner went on to finish the set with eight kills on 11 error-free swings. Igiede had three kills and a block in a 7-0 run that included a Kendra Ham ace as UH opened up a 20-10 lead and finished the set hitting .517 as a team.

CSUN took its first lead of the match early in the second set, but that was wiped out by Caylen Alexander’s four-point service turn that included her team-high 21st ace of the season. Igiede added UH’s fifth ace of the match and the Wahine again pulled away.

The Wahine won two lengthy rallies early in the third set and took command with a 6-2 run capped by a block by Igiede and Lang after the Wahine and Matadors traded shots and digs. Middle blocker Kennedi Evans came off the bench late in the set and put away UH’s final two kills to set up Saturday’s “White Out” night matchup with UCSB.