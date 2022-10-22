Man, 38, in serious condition after Chinatown stabbing

A 38-year-old man is in serious condition after he was stabbed multiple times in the Chinatown area this morning.
Honolulu Emergency Medical Services personnel administered life-saving treatment to the man, who reportedly suffered multiple stab wounds to his torso and leg during an altercation at around 10:20 a.m. The incident took place near 1055 River St., EMS reported.
The man was transported to a trauma hospital. No additional information was provided.
