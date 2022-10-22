Shooting near Louisiana university injures 11, authorities say

BATON ROUGE, La. >> A Louisiana shooting injured 11 people at a fraternity house near Southern University’s campus, which is in the midst of celebrating its homecoming festivities, and two people are in custody, Baton Rouge police said.

Authorities initially said nine people were injured early Friday at the party held just off campus. At a news conference late Friday, Deputy Chief Myron Daniels confirmed that two others were wounded, The Advocate reported. Police said the 11 victims have injuries that are not life-threatening.

The two men arrested were identified as Daryl Stansberry, 28, and Miles Moss, 24, and each faces 11 counts of being accessories after attempted first-degree murder and illegal use of weapons, news outlets reported. It was unknown if either were represented by an attorney who could speak on their behalf. They’re being held in the East Baton Rouge Parish jail.

A motive for the shooting was not released, but Daniels said investigators believe it was “an isolated incident.” A police spokesman said it appeared to have resulted from something that happened at an annual party, hosted by Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity, and not as a result of an ongoing feud.

It’s not the first time the “Kappa Luau” ended in gunfire. In 2018, LSU basketball player Wayde Sims was shot dead during an altercation at the off-campus party.

Southern University released a statement hours after Friday’s shooting, emphasizing that the party was not a school-sponsored event and that the shooting did not happen on the university’s grounds.

Southern University police said officers would beef up security at remaining homecoming events that included Saturday’s homecoming football game against Virginia-Lynchburg. The game kicks off at 4 p.m.