comscore Chaminade women sweep Concordia | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

Chaminade women sweep Concordia

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 1:09 a.m.

The Chaminade women’s volleyball team swept Concordia-Irvine 25-19, 25-15, 25-17 on Friday at McCabe Gym, bouncing back from its first PacWest loss of the season. Read more

