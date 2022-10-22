Chaminade women sweep Concordia

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Chaminade women’s volleyball team swept Concordia-Irvine 25-19, 25-15, 25-17 on Friday at McCabe Gym, bouncing back from its first PacWest loss of the season.

The Silverswords (17-7, 12-1 PacWest) got nine kills apiece from Greta Corti and Sasha Colombo, while Latai Saulala and Brooklen Pe’a added six kills each. Kirra Schulz had seven kills for the Eagles (12-8, 9-4).

HPU men victorious on senior night

The Hawaii Pacific men’s soccer team defeated Fresno Pacific 3-0 on Friday at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium, sending out its seniors with a win.

Gerrit Arzberger had two goals for the Sharks (5-4-2, 3-2 PacWest). Arzberger’s first goal came in the 37th minute, when he fired a shot into the low left corner of the net. He added his second in the 61st minute off a penalty kick. Reece Montgomery had the other goal in the 80th minute off a feed from Arzberger. Fresno Pacific (2-10-2, 0-5-1) outshot HPU 16-12 and 7-5 on goal, but could not break through.

>> The HPU women also took on Fresno Pacific on senior night but fell 4-1. The Sharks (3-5-3, 2-2-1 PacWest) got on the board first with a Mehana Ortiz goal in the 36th minute but surrendered four second-half goals to the Sunbirds (7-5-2, 4-3). Diana Garcia tied the game for Fresno Pacific in the 48th minute, and Maluhia Kekuawela put the Sunbirds ahead 19 seconds later. Tessa Simmons added a goal in the 59th minute, and Tori De Leon added the final goal in the 83rd minute.