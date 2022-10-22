Hawaii’s Timmy Chang gets to show a mentor how much he has learned

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

FORT COLLINS, Colo >> Colorado State football coach Jay Norvell knew this day was inevitable.

“It happens,” said Norvell, whose Rams play host to Timmy Chang’s Hawaii football team today at Canvas Stadium. “You never like playing against your friends, but it means everybody’s got a job and is doing well.”

Five years ago, Norvell, newly hired as Nevada’s head coach, was looking to fill his staff. Chang, a former record-setting quarterback for UH, was gaining attention as offensive coordinator at Henry &Emory, a Division II program in Virginia.

“I obviously knew his reputation as a player,” Norvell said. “I talked to people he had coached with, and they had such high regard for him.”

For five years through last December, Chang coached Nevada’s tight ends and receivers. When Norvell accepted the CSU position, Chang also agreed to relocate. But in January, after Chang and his wife bought a house in Windsor, Colo. — right down the street from Norvell — Todd Graham resigned as UH’s head coach. A week later, Chang was named as Graham’s replacement.

“I wouldn’t have gotten this job without (Norvell), and that’s point-blank period,” Chang said. “Development wise, and him advocating and pushing me to get it, that’s why I’m always indebted to him and grateful.”

Norvell said Chang’s experience coaching different positions and schemes, as well as a thorough understanding of defenses and special teams, helped his ascent in the profession.

“He’s got great overall knowledge and great leadership skills,” Norvell said. “People respect him so much because of how hard he’s worked and how he treats people. In the long run, that’s what being a head coach is all about.”

Chang said Norvell was helpful in showing how to lead a program.

“Being in his room helped me in my growth,” Chang said. “And now playing the game and this chess match, we know each other. But at the end of the day, we don’t play each other. The kids play the game. It’s what they know.”

CSU is adjusting to the coaching change, and then losing, gaining and then losing players. Since the start of the season, 14 players have left the program, leaving the Rams with 63 scholarship players. After opening with four consecutive losses, the Rams defeated Nevada in their Mountain West opener two weeks ago. Norvell described the outcome as a “rallying game” in which holdovers and newcomers “became one team and really fought for each other.”

Norvell praised the Rams’ effort in a 17-13 homecoming loss to Utah State last week. Three Nevada transfers are expected to lead the Rams’ offense today. Quarterback Clay Millen is expected to start after missing two games with an AC-joint injury. Running back Avery Morrow has rushed for 168 and 116 yards in the past two games. Triple threat Tory Horton is widely regarded as the Mountain West’s top receiver.

“What we do this next six weeks is really important for the future of this program,” Norvell said. “We have a lot to play for.”

The Rainbow Warriors appear to have renewed enthusiasm after defeating Nevada last week. The Warriors are embracing the run-and-shoot concepts that were added to the offense four weeks ago. The defense has also stepped up. In the first five games, the Warriors relinquished 266.2 non-sack rushing yards per game. In the past two games, they have allowed an average of 102.5 non-sack rushing yards.

“I look at their body of work throughout the week, and that’s what’s encouraging,” Chang said following Friday’s 90-minute practice at Rocky Mountain High.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, “they’re grinding, working, pounding,” Chang said. After traveling to Colorado, the Warriors focused on technique and fundamentals on Thursday and Friday. The Warriors also ran sets of 55-yard sprints to acclimate to the thin air of Fort Collins’ 5,003-foot elevation.

“I’m big on whatever it takes to get the guys peaking on Saturday at game time,” Chang said.

Chang also said the Warriors are utilizing a rule that allows a player to appear in up to four games while maintaining redshirt status. That means senior offensive lineman Solo Vaipulu, who has not played this season, is available without jeopardizing his redshirt plans. Receivers Steven Fiso and Devon Tauaefa are recovering from injuries and will play this season. Chang said he hopes to play some redshirting freshmen.

“I don’t want them going into next season not knowing what it feels like to be in these settings and situations,” Chang said. “We’ve got some young ones, and we want them preparing and ready to roll.”