Kapaa man, 74, hospitalized following traffic crash on Kauai

A 74-year-old Kapaa man is in critical condition following a crash Saturday afternoon involving a sedan and a motorcycle in Kapaa on Kauai.

According to a preliminary investigation, police said in a statement that the Kapaa man was riding a 2010 Harley Davidson traveling eastbound on Kawaihau Road when a 2008 Toyota sedan operated by a 17-year-old Kaapa girl attempted to turn left into the Menehune Food Mart and struck the motorcycle. The Kapaa man was taken to Wilcox Medical Center for treatment. No other injuries were reported.

Police said speed does not appear to be a factor in the crash. Toxicology reports are pending to determine whether either the motorcyclist or sedan driver was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the collision.

The investigation is ongoing.