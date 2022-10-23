Leeward Community College’s Discovery Fair returns to in-person format in November

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The 32nd annual Discovery Fair will feature a wide slate of activities for children and the whole family on the LCC campus in Pearl City, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“The pandemic forced a shift to online activities during the past two years,” professor Jenny Watada, faculty co-chair of Discovery Fair, said in a news release. “We shared video activities, but it was nowhere near what we normally deliver with our in-person fair. We are so excited to welcome the families in our community back to the Discovery Fair.”

Participants will be invited to check out edu­- cational displays and activities, such as playing with “quicksand goo,” creating with Lego blocks, learning traditional Japanese printing with fish, building robots and more.

New cultural activities include Hawaiian Makahiki games, such as ulu maika (rolling stone disks), moa pahee (dart sliding) and konane (a board game). Participants can also try making a 3D model of a “jeepney,” or Filipino mini bus. Other new activities will allow keiki to learn about the world’s oceans and the human senses, and try their hand at “balloon fishing.”

Admission, activities and parking are free. There will also be entertainment, giveaways and food for sale from local vendors. For more information, go to leeward. hawaii.edu/Fair.