comscore Leeward Community College’s Discovery Fair returns to in-person format in November | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Leeward Community College’s Discovery Fair returns to in-person format in November

  • By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:33 a.m.
  • COURTESY LEEWARD COMMUNITY COLLEGE There’s something for everyone at Leeward Community College’s Discovery Fair, including creating a fashionable hat from recycled materials.

    COURTESY LEEWARD COMMUNITY COLLEGE

    There’s something for everyone at Leeward Community College’s Discovery Fair, including creating a fashionable hat from recycled materials.

After a pandemic interruption of two years, Leeward Community College’s keiki-friendly Discovery Fair is returning as an in-person event Nov. 5. Read more

Previous Story
Online giant Amazon taps Hawaiian Airlines for cargo operation
Next Story
Hawaii Real Estate Sales: Sept. 5 - 9, 2022

Scroll Up