David Shapiro: Hawaii must work to keep national political ugliness away

  • By David Shapiro, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:32 a.m.

The current ruckus over alleged election irregularities reminds me of a 1972 dispute when former Honolulu Mayor Frank Fasi demanded a recount in his race against Andy Anderson — not because he lost, but because he didn’t win by as big a margin as he expected. Read more

