Hawaii builds a halftime lead but can barely move the ball after that in falling to Colorado State
- By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:32 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Colorado State defensive back Ayden Hector, left, stops Hawaii wide receiver Dior Scott after he pulled in a pass in the first half.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Colorado State linebacker Dequan Jackson, left, tackles Hawaii tight end Caleb Phillips after he pulled in a pass in the first half.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Hawaii kick returner Jalen Perdue, top center, is tackled by Colorado State place kicker Henry Katleman, bottom right, after a short return in the first half.
-
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Hawaii wide receiver Dior Scott, front, is pursued by Colorado State defensive lineman CJ Onyechi.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree