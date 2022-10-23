comscore Hawaii builds a halftime lead but can barely move the ball after that in falling to Colorado State | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Hawaii builds a halftime lead but can barely move the ball after that in falling to Colorado State

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:32 a.m.
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Colorado State defensive back Ayden Hector, left, stops Hawaii wide receiver Dior Scott after he pulled in a pass in the first half.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Colorado State defensive back Ayden Hector, left, stops Hawaii wide receiver Dior Scott after he pulled in a pass in the first half.

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Colorado State linebacker Dequan Jackson, left, tackles Hawaii tight end Caleb Phillips after he pulled in a pass in the first half.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Colorado State linebacker Dequan Jackson, left, tackles Hawaii tight end Caleb Phillips after he pulled in a pass in the first half.

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Hawaii kick returner Jalen Perdue, top center, is tackled by Colorado State place kicker Henry Katleman, bottom right, after a short return in the first half.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Hawaii kick returner Jalen Perdue, top center, is tackled by Colorado State place kicker Henry Katleman, bottom right, after a short return in the first half.

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Hawaii wide receiver Dior Scott, front, is pursued by Colorado State defensive lineman CJ Onyechi.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Hawaii wide receiver Dior Scott, front, is pursued by Colorado State defensive lineman CJ Onyechi.

For more than 58 game-time minutes, the University of Hawaii football team silenced Colorado State at Canvas Stadium. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio - Oct. 22, 2022
Next Story
Television and radio - Oct. 23, 2022

Scroll Up