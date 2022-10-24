comscore Hawaii students’ reading, math scores hold steady | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii students’ reading, math scores hold steady

  • By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:31 p.m.

While a pandemic drop-off in nationwide reading and math scores on “The Nation’s Report Card” is being called “appalling” by U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona, Hawaii’s public-school scores surprised local officials by holding relatively steady in three out of four categories, declining significantly only in eighth grade math. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii Real Estate Sales: Sept. 5 - 9, 2022

Scroll Up