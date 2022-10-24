NFL Islanders

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

DeForest Buckner, Colts defensive tackle: He assisted on three tackles and hit quarterback Ryan Tannehill three times. It was the first time in 12 starts he failed to register a solo tackle. Read more

UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII

>> Trayvon Henderson, free agent defensive back: Was one of seven defensive backs to work out with the Titans this week but wasn’t signed.

>> Jahlani Tavai, Patriots linebacker: Expected to play against the Bears today. Coach Bill Belichick was asked about him during his Friday press conference and revealed he spent all day with him at UH’s pro day but missed out on drafting him when the Lions took him in the second round two spots before New England’s pick. “We always get our man, not always, but usually,” Belichick said. “Sometimes, we get our man the second time around.

>> Keith Kirkwood, Free agent wide receiver: Was released by the Saints on Thursday. He can return to the practice squad if he is not picked up.

KAHUKU

>> Alohi Gilman, Chargers safety: Was the first safety off the bench in the loss to the Seahawks.

KAMEHAMEHA

>> Kamu Grugier-Hill, Texans linebacker: Started in the loss to the Raiders, compiling two solo tackles and an assist.

PUNAHOU

>> DeForest Buckner, Colts defensive tackle: He assisted on three tackles and hit quarterback Ryan Tannehill three times. It was the first time in 12 starts he failed to register a solo tackle.

>> Ka’imi Fairbairn, Texans place-kicker: Made two of his three field goal attempts and kicked both extra points in the loss to the Raiders. He started his day missing wide right from 39 yards but recovered to nail attempts from 55 and 35 yards. He handled five kickoffs with one touchback.

SAINT LOUIS

>> Nate Herbig, Jets guard: Made his fourth straight start at right guard in the win over the Broncos, helping his team gain 6.5 yards on 24 rushing attempts. Herbig was whistled for two penalties, as an ineligible receiver on the second play of the game and holding on a run play in the fourth quarter.

>> Marcus Mariota, Falcons quarterback: Had an efficient day with a 118.8 QBR in the loss to the Bengals. He was 8-for-13 passing for 124 yards, 75 of them on a touchdown pass to Damiere Byrd. He carried the ball six times for 31 yards and was sacked three times.

>> Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins quarterback: Returned from injury and led the way in the win over Pittsburgh. He was 21-for-35 for 261 yards and a touchdown. He was never sacked, the first time that has happened in the last 10 games, and ran the ball four times for 15 yards.

>> Tyson Alualu, Steelers defensive lineman: He was the third defensive lineman off the bench in the loss the the Dolphins, teaming for an assisted tackle.