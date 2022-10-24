comscore Wahine soccer team endures mixed emotions after senior day loss | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Wahine soccer team endures mixed emotions after senior day loss

  • By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:15 a.m.
  The Wahine seniors celebrated their special post-match festivities after their loss to Cal State Fullerton on Sunday at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    The Wahine seniors celebrated their special post-match festivities after their loss to Cal State Fullerton on Sunday at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium.

An emotional and festive post-match scene was a given. Hawaii’s hopes of qualifying for the Big West women’s soccer tournament remained in question following a 2-0 loss to Cal State Fullerton on senior day at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium. Read more

