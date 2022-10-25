Fire chars unpermitted home on Big Island

Hawaii island firefighters extinguished an early morning fire that broke out at an unoccupied residence in the Hawaiian Ocean View Estates subdivision today.

Firefighters responded to 92-2617 Ohia Dr. at about 3:05 a.m. When they arrived, they saw an unoccupied single-story wooden structure residence fully engulfed in flames, the Hawaii County Fire Department said.

Fire crews brought the fire under control at 3:45 a.m. and extinguished it at 4:20 a.m. No injuries were reported.

Damage to the unpermitted, 528-square-foot structure was estimated at $60,720.

The fire department said the cause of the fire is undetermined.