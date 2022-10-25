Movie production to close portions of Kapaa Quarry Road

The Honolulu Film Office says parts of Kapaa Quarry Road will be closed on Thursday for the completion of a movie production’s car stunt sequence.

This follows an earlier closure Sunday for the initial filming of the stunt done by precision drivers along the road. Officials are closing the road once again for public safety.

“An additional day is needed to complete the stunt work that started on Sunday,” says Honolulu Film Commissioner Walea Constantinau in a statement. “It can take an hour in real time to film what will be one minute on the screen when complicated stunt or special effect work is being done. The production has been overwhelmed by the support and aloha shown by the community and area businesses and wish [to] extend a big mahalo to everyone.”

The closure on Kapaa Quarry Road Thursday will be as follows:

>> 6 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Closed fronting Le Jardin Academy. Motorists are asked to access Le Jardin from the Kalaheo High School side. No thru traffic will be allowed.

>> 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Closed in the middle section between Le Jardin Academy and the Kapaa Transfer Station. During this time, motorists are asked to access Le Jardin from Kalanianaole Highway and to access the transfer station from the Kalaheo High School side. The school and transfer station will be accessible but no thru traffic will be allowed.

>> 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Kapaa Quarry Road will be open, but intermittent traffic control will be conducted in the area near the Kapaa Transfer Station. Motorists in this area will be asked to wait for a short time, similar to when tree trimmers are doing work in the area.

The Honolulu Film Office says the production will spend over $40 million on Oahu and has booked more than 6,000 room nights at local hotels.

It has also created more than 125 local jobs and set up an internship program to train the next generation of Hawai‘i filmmakers.