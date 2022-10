Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

It is so sad, but not surprising, to read that employees at the state Office of Elections are under attack unnecessarily (“Threats escalate against Hawaii’s election volunteers,” Star-Advertiser, Oct. 21).

As a longtime voter, former poll worker and, just recently, a candidate for election, I can attest that the state of Hawaii runs fair and unbiased elections and am certain this November will be no different, despite the lies from the far right and their opinion sources.

I’m thankful our state recently converted to all-mail elections to keep these alleged problems to a minimum, but I would urge those who disagree to personally look at our system up close and examine its many fail-safe measures. If you do, you’ll see it’s not smoke and mirrors, but a series of carefully designed procedures designed to keep the vote safe and have the maximum number of citizens participate.

I’m personally thankful to my neighbors who are willing to take on such work and commend them for the good work they do.

Robert M. Armstrong

Chinatown

Thiessen ignores facts in ‘red-state’ gun murders

Within the statistics of Marc Thiessen’s opinion is half of the information undermining his claims (“‘Red state murder problem’ a Democratic-driven myth,” Star-Advertiser, Oct. 21). He says the big cities in Missouri, Louisiana, Tennessee and Alabama controlled by Democrats have some of the highest murder rates in the nation. He fails to say Democrats controlling these municipalities are helpless to impose meaningful gun control, as Republican-controlled state governments do not allow it.

In Missouri, local authorities can restrict concealed carry but not open carry of guns, and only in buildings they control. Louisiana state law allows “open carry” everywhere for anyone over 18. In Tennessee, local governments may only prohibit carrying guns on government property except for locally owned and operated parks and other recreational areas. In Alabama, “the Legislature hereby occupies and preempts the entire field of regulation in this state touching in any way upon firearms.”

The problem is not Democratic control. It is the difficulty of policing large cities under lax or nonexistent gun control imposed by Republicans.

Ilima Morrison

Kailua

Trained person with gun can make streets safer

When walking down a dark street with several people standing around, would you feel safer if there was a police officer on the same street or no police officer anywhere (“Judge tosses out broad portions of strict gun law,” Star-Advertiser, Oct. 7; “People carrying guns should display permits,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, Oct. 20)?

How about if the police officer were to walk with you? Would you feel safer with a police officer or a drug dealer living next door? In a public space, would you feel safer knowing there are trained and certified people with guns, or take a chance that there are only criminals with guns? Would you feel safer knowing that there are trained and certified people in your child’s school, or if a sign telling anyone that there are no guns at your child’s school — telling the criminal that no one is there to stop you from killing children?

Did you know that there are some people on your flight who are carrying guns to protect you? If there is an incident in a public place, I would run toward, not away from, a trained and certified person with a gun.

Harry Ozols

Waikiki

Russian drones used for destruction of civilians

Are Russian drones any different from Germany’s V-2 rockets sent to England in World War II?

I think not, as both carried bombs with limited range to fall whenever fuel ran out. Both cause or are causing property destruction and death to civilian populations.

Are they any different than the American atomic bombs dropped over Hiroshima and Nagasaki? Some say they were necessary to shorten the war and save 1 million American military lives. Did both cities have massive military infrastructure, or were the bombs dropped to shorten the war by killing or maiming as many innocent civilians as possible to pressure Japan to surrender?

Gilbert Horita

Ala Moana

Open public restrooms in downtown Hilo

The public restrooms at the downtown Hilo Post Office and Federal Building have been locked for three years. Federal Building officials blame the homeless for dirtying the rest-rooms.

The U.S. spends $800 billion or more annually on its war machine but can’t keep its public restrooms open and clean? Something is wrong with that picture. At least open the men’s and women’s restrooms on the ground floor to the public.

Oct. 28 will mark our peace organization’s 1,100th weekly Friday peace vigil at the downtown Hilo Post Office and Federal Building. We started the day after Sept. 11, 2001. I give two other senior citizens a ride from Keaau nearly every week. One is an 89-year-old Hawaiian. It’s insulting and demeaning that she and others have no public restrooms to use.

Jim Albertini

Kurtistown

