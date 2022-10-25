Momoa to promote donor registry at BYUH

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii-born actor Jason Momoa will appear Thursday at BYU Hawaii to lend a healing hand to an ailing friend.

Momoa, best known for playing the title role in the 2018 blockbuster film “Aquaman” and for portraying the warlord Khal Drogo in the HBO series “Game of Thrones,” will join a donor registry drive organized by the school’s Healthcare Professionals Club.

The National Marrow Donor Program’s Be the Match registry lists people willing to donate blood stem cells or bone marrow, their blood type and other health factors. The donations are needed by people with certain types of blood cancer.

Momoa got involved in the registry after befriending part-time Kauai resident Travis Snyder, who was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia in 2015. Snyder, who is the founder of the Color Run — an international 5K fun run that partners with charities — has been in and out of remission twice, but the cancer returned in March, according to a news release. Through genetic testing it has been determined that Snyder would likely be the best match with Asians and Pacific Islanders.

Momoa has been asking people to join the registry since the summer. “I wanted to say ‘thank you very much’ to everyone for getting involved, I’ve seen it and it’s beautiful,” he said in a video posted on Instagram.

The donor program seeks people between ages 18 and 40. Participation entails a cheek swab and filling out a survey.

The registry drive will take place 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday at the BYU Hawaii Aloha Center, 55-220 Kulanui St., Laie. Momoa will appear there at 10 a.m. Thursday.