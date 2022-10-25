“Voyage” to this eco~friendly truck

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Voyage food truck’s name was inspired by its eco-friendly design, according to business owner and chef Amin Yousefpour. Read more

“This food truck runs on solar panels,” he explains. “When I looked at it from the top down, it looked like the Challenger — the spacecraft — with its wings open, because of the solar panels. That’s how I got the name ‘Voyage,’ and the concept of the menu goes with the truck’s name.”

Per Yousefpour, the truck’s menu reflects cuisines from different countries and changes every month. Currently, you can find an Oktoberfest special ($25) called schnitzel hähnchen — pan-fried, breaded chicken breast topped with fried egg, beurre noisette, parsley, capers, lemon juice and anchovies — served with red cabbage and spätzle.

“I used to be a computer engineer before I went to culinary school; this is my second career,” Yousefpour says. “At culinary school, I was lucky to work with different chefs, so I started learning all different cuisines. People never had a chance to try some of these cuisines before in Hawaii, so I wanted to have something in the middle — something to keep the local people happy, as well as those who want to try something new.”

The food truck’s signature dish is its Cubano sandwich ($17), comprising smoked ham hog, slow-roasted pork shoulder, truffle-infused mushroom duxelle Dijon mustard aioli, cucumber dill pickle and Swiss cheese on a hoagie roll.

“At Kapiolani Community College, I had a chef instructor and we used to make a Cubano, and I liked it,” Yousefpour says. “I put my own twist on it by adding mushroom duxelles with truffle, so there’s a little French there. I also make my own chips that go with the sandwich.”

Other popular dishes include miso pork belly plate ($25) with sous vide miso pork belly glazed with citrus honey butter, fried rice with two eggs on top, soba salad, fried eggplant, Brussels sprouts and pickled cabbage, and kaffir lime andagi (five for $10).

“First, I made an andagi with braised saffron pineapple and pineapple caramel sauce, and it went well,” Yousefpour says. “For the Okinawan festival, I made a kaffir lime andagi.

“I had to really work on this recipe so when I add something to it, it still holds the texture of andagi,” he adds.

You can find Voyage by Chef Amin close to Fisher Hawaii, around Mother Waldron Park (Cooke Street) and Don Quijote Honolulu (801 Kaheka St.).

Voyage by Chef Amin

Various locations

Instagram: @voyagechefamin

How to order: In person

How to pay: Cash or credit cards accepted