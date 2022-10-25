comscore “Voyage” to this eco~friendly truck | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Crave | Keep on Truckin'

“Voyage” to this eco~friendly truck

  • By Kelli Shiroma Braiotta
  • Today
  • Updated 5:56 p.m.

  • PHOTO BY ANTHONY CONSILLIO

    Chef Amin Yousefpour with the Oktoberfest special ($25) and Cubano ($17)

  • PHOTO BY ANTHONY CONSILLIO

    Miso pork belly plate ($25), comes with complimentary pork belly slider

  • PHOTO BY ANTHONY CONSILLIO

    A signature sandwich Cubano sandwich ($17) with slow-roasted pork shoulder and truffle-infused mushroom duxelle Dijon mustard aioli

Voyage food truck’s name was inspired by its eco-friendly design, according to business owner and chef Amin Yousefpour. Read more

Previous Story
Cooking things up
Next Story
This custard has a combo of fall spices

Scroll Up