Prep football Top 10: Kahuku No. 1 for 12th week in a row

For a 12th week in a row, Kahuku is the No. 1 team in the Star-Advertiser Football Top 10.

The defending Open Division state champion collected all 13 first-place votes from the panel of coaches and media. Kahuku (9-2) has been a unanimous selection since Week 2 and will play Mililani on Friday for the OIA Open championship.

Punahou (7-1) remained at No. 2. The Buffanblu will play Saint Louis on Saturday for the second-round title in ILH Open Division play. Mililani, Campbell and Saint Louis round out the top five, followed by Kapolei, Waipahu, ‘Iolani, Lahainaluna and Aiea.

Aiea will meet Waipahu on Saturday afternoon at Mililani’s John Kauinana Stadium for the OIA D-I title.

Campbell and Kapolei will square off for the OIA’s third and final berth in the Open Division state championships.

Star-Advertiser Football Top 10

Oct. 24, 2022

Rank School (1st) (Record) Pts LW

1. Kahuku (13) (9-2, 6-0 OIA Open reg. season) 130 1

> def. No. 6 Kapolei 44-7

> next: vs. Mililani, Friday, Skippa Diaz Stadium

2. Punahou (7-1, 4-0 ILH Open reg. season) 117 2

> bye

> next: vs. Saint Louis, Saturday

3. Mililani (6-3, 5-1 OIA Open reg. season) 104 3

> def. No. 4 Campbell 39-29

> next: vs. Kahuku, Friday, Skippa Diaz Stadium

4. Campbell (6-3, 4-2 OIA Open reg. season) 89 4

> lost at No. 3 Mililani 39-29

> next: vs. Kapolei, TBD

5. Saint Louis (4-4, 2-2 ILH Open reg. season) 80 5

> def. Kamehameha 42-30

> next: vs. Punahou, Saturday

6. Kapolei (6-4, 3-3 OIA Open reg. season) 48 6

> lost at No. 1 Kahuku 44-7

> next: vs. Campbell, TBD

7. Waipahu (8-1, 6-0 OIA D-I reg. season) 42 7

> def. Farrington 33-14

> vs. Aiea, Saturday, John Kauinana Stadium

8. ‘Iolani (9-0, 6-0 ILH D-I reg. season) 33 8

> bye

> next: HHSAA D-I state championships

9. Lahainaluna (9-0, 8-0 MIL reg. season) 21 9

> won at King Kekaulike 42-14

> next: MIL playoffs, TBD

10. Aiea (7-2, 5-1 OIA D-I) 16 10

> won at Farrington 31-10

> next: vs. Kailua, Saturday, John Velasco Field