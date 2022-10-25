comscore Prep football Top 10: Kahuku No. 1 for 12th week in a row | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

Prep football Top 10: Kahuku No. 1 for 12th week in a row

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:43 p.m.

For a 12th week in a row, Kahuku is the No. 1 team in the Star-Advertiser Football Top 10. Read more

Previous Story
Wahine soccer team endures mixed emotions after senior day loss

Scroll Up