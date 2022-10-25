Stephen Tsai: UH to honor 1992 Holiday Bowl team Saturday in deserving tribute

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Thirty years ago, the University of Hawaii football team got it right.

In Bob Wagner’s sixth season as head coach, everything aligned to create one of the best teams in the program’s history.

The Rainbow Warriors had a triple-option offense that was counter to traditional schemes, much like how the 3-point shot was an equalizer against post-heavy basketball opponents, and a double-eagle defense that emphasized quickness and group hunting. Even the coaches’ game-day attire — palaka shirts — was an homage to Hawaii’s laborers.

There were incremental progressions under Wagner. An upset of Iowa to open the 1988 season and the beatdown of Oregon on senior night. The 56-14 rout of Brigham Young in 1989, and a hana hou smacking of the Cougars in 1990. After a glitchy 1991 season, it all came together in 1992.

The Rainbow Warriors were good, confident and confidently good. The quarterbacks were Michael Carter, who rushed for 1,092 yards and threw for 1,172 yards in 1991 despite playing with broken ribs, and Ivin Jasper, who could launch 70-yard spirals. Running back Travis Sims, whose calves were so thick he wore shorts every day, was a straight-ahead runner who was said to look like Barney Rubble but hit like Bam-Bam. The line was so tough 6-foot-1, 250-pound center Kelly McGill was nicknamed “McDirt,” and guard Doug Vaioleti’s mouthpiece-loosening blocks renamed him “Doug Violent.” The backbone of the defense was up the middle — defensive lineman Maa Tanuvasa, inside linebacker Louis Randall, and safeties Bryan Addison and Doe Henderson. Jason Elam was the kicker.

The Rainbow Warriors opened the 1992 season with back-to-back road victories over Oregon and Air Force. While the Rainbow Warriors were in Colorado Springs, Hurricane Iniki was barreling toward Hawaii.

In the home opener against BYU, Jasper’s 57-yard pass to Matthew Harding set up Marlowe Lewis’ 9-yard winning catch with 37 seconds to play.

On Halloween, UH easily trounced UTEP, 41-21, to improve to 6-1. Slotback Brian Gordon, a self-styled money player who wrote $ signs on his gloves, said at the time it was like a buffet in which the Rainbow Warriors could choose any play they wanted. They did not even need Sims’ 99-yard run, which was negated because of a penalty.

After earning a share of the Western Athletic Conference title, the Rainbow Warriors were invited to play Illinois in the Holiday Bowl in San Diego. Illinois finished third in the Big Ten that year after defeating Ohio State in The Horseshoe and tying Michigan. Linebackers Kevin Hardy and Simeon Rice went second and third overall in the 1996 NFL Draft.

But on a chilly night in Jack Murphy Stadium, the Illini had no answer for Carter’s deft handling of the triple-option, cornerback Zac Odom’s interceptions, or UH’s quick and relentless defensive front. Of the three starting D-linemen, Tanuvasa and defensive end Taase Faumui would play in the NFL. But it was the third, Junior Tagoai, who was named the bowl’s defensive MVP. The Warriors even used some trickery with guard Peter Pale scoring on a 15-yard fumblerooski.

That 11-2 season proved that hard work and innovation could overcome financial constraints and recruiting challenges.

WAC teams noticed and, because UH did not take out a patent, Utah, Colorado State, New Mexico, and San Diego State began pouring money into building better facilities.

Instead of benefiting from the success of 1992, the Rainbow Warriors faced more challenges. Twenty days after the Holiday Bowl, athletic director Stan Sheriff died. Sheriff was a visionary and fighter who could hold his own against WAC colleagues and local politicians.

Later, UH decided to no longer accept partial-academic qualifiers, although most of their counterparts did.

The facilities did not improve. Cooke Field’s surface was deteriorating. Before each practice on the grass field, the coaches checked for divots and unclaimed balls from a golf class.

And the NCAA banned the fumblerooski beginning with the 1993 season.

The Rainbow Warriors were losing their footing away and at home.

Against a changing NCAA landscape, Wagner asked about his future entering the 1995 season. Athletic director Hugh Yoshida assured Wagner he would have at least two more seasons. Yoshida fired Wagner with a game remaining in the 1995 season. And that led to Fred vonAppen’s disastrous 5-31 tenure.

Elam went on to win two Super Bowls during a 17-season NFL career. Sims, McGill, and Vaioleti were among the former Rainbow Warriors enjoying successful business careers. Paul Johnson, who was the offensive coordinator, retired after serving as head coach at Georgia Southern, Navy and Georgia Tech. Kenny Niumatalolo, who coached the offensive line, is Navy’s head coach. Jasper is Navy’s offensive coordinator. Slotback John Veneri is the play-by-play announcer for UH football broadcasts. Wideout Darrick Branch is developing football programs in Asia. Carter and Pale are stevedores. Receiver Cy Hirota is a licensed chiropractor and personal trainer. Henderson is a music producer.

The 1992 team will be celebrated during UH’s game against Wyoming this Saturday. It is a deserving tribute. But with a little more support, there would have been more UH teams of that era to celebrate.