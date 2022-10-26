Visitor, 62, dies while on Lanai scuba diving tour

A 62-year-old visitor died over the weekend after he was found unresponsive in waters off Lanai during a scuba diving tour.

He has been identified as Mark Sundermeier of Blair, Neb., the Maui Police Department said.

According to the Bennington Police Department in Nebraska, Sundermeier was a part-time officer for the police department since 2009 after retiring as a deputy chief of the Omaha Police Department.

Maui police responded to a report of an unresponsive male at the Manele Small Boat Harbor at about 10:26 a.m. Saturday.

Police said Sundermeier was part of a scuba diving tour near a dive site known as “Knob Hill” off Lanai. Tour staff discovered Sundermeier was missing when they conducted a roll call onboard.

Police said he was found unresponsive in the water several minutes later.

Life-saving measures were conducted to no avail.

Police said there are no signs of foul play.

An autopsy is scheduled to be performed to determine the exact cause of death.