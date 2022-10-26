Labor Department hosts job fair today

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The state Department of Labor and Industrial Relations, in partnership with the Ke‘ehi Lagoon Memorial, will hold an in-person job fair today from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the memorial. The fair is open to military veterans and eligible spouses from 9 to 10 a.m. and the public from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Job seekers who attend will get an opportunity to speak with prospective employers and gather employment information directly from representatives in financial services, health care, government, manufacturing and other industrial sectors. Job seekers also will have the opportunity to connect with registered apprenticeship programs. Attendees are encouraged to come professionally dressed with copies of their current resumes.

For information about the event, contact Ramon Ruiz at 808-832-1990 or Ramon.F.Ruiz@hawaii.gov.

For information on the registered apprenticeship, go to bit.ly/3F9clxb.

This event is 100% funded by multiple grants from the Employment and Training Administration of the U.S. Department of Labor. The amount for Oahu is $1,518,263.

Free cyber workshop at HPU e-sports arena

Hawaiian Telcom University and Fortinet are hosting an “Attack, Defend and Win the Cybersecurity Game” workshop at Hawaii Pacific University’s e-sports arena at Aloha Tower Marketplace from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 16. The session is free and ideal for IT professionals and cybersecurity enthusiasts with all levels of experience. Eight hours of continuing professional education credits can be earned.

Participants will have an opportunity to be on both sides of the cyber battle as attacker and defender. First, they will learn tools and methodologies to breach an organization, explore the anatomy of an attack and see how easy it is to penetrate an organization. Then participants will switch sides and go on the defense to counter the cyberattack they launched by deploying different solutions to “break the kill chain.”

Participants must bring their own computers. Lunch will be provided. Space is limited. Registration by Nov. 2 is required. To register, go to bit.ly/3D4kL6b.

Fundraiser cookbook to benefit United Way

Pre-orders have begun for “Pilina — Connecting through the rich, local flavors of our islands,” a 150-page cookbook priced at $15 and published by Hawaiian Electric employees as a fundraiser to benefit United Way agencies across its service areas. “Pilina,” meaning “to make connections” in the Hawaiian language, features more than 120 recipes contributed by employees.

Purchase online at hawaiianelectric.com/unitedwaycookbook. All orders received by Nov. 20 will be delivered within the state ahead of the Christmas season.