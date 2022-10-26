comscore Labor Department hosts job fair today | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Labor Department hosts job fair today

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The state Department of Labor and Industrial Relations, in partnership with the Ke‘ehi Lagoon Memorial, will hold an in-person job fair today from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the memorial. The fair is open to military veterans and eligible spouses from 9 to 10 a.m. and the public from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Malcom Leong, Del Mochizuki, Michael Terry and Brandon Hinaga

Scroll Up