UH golfer Kang tied for fourth at Kapolei

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii’s Hyeonji Kang shot a 3-over-par 75 in Tuesday’s second round and is tied for fourth at the Rainbow Wahine Invitational at Kapolei Golf Course. Read more

Hawaii’s Hyeonji Kang shot a 3-over-par 75 in Tuesday’s second round and is tied for fourth at the Rainbow Wahine Invitational at Kapolei Golf Course.

Kang is at even-par 144, while teammate Mayumi Umezu is tied for sixth at 145.

Gonzaga’s Cassie Kim and Colorado State’s Andrea Bergsdottir lead at 140.

Colorado State leads the 13-team event with a 575 and Hawaii sits in sixth at 600.

HPU’s Yamane leads at Pearl Country Club

HPU’s Kellie Yamane shot a 5-under-par 67 and leads by two strokes after Tuesday’s first round of the Shark Shootout at Pearl Country Club.

The Sharks are in second at 294 in the 16-team event, four strokes behind Cal State San Marcos. Hawaii Hilo is ninth at 317.

>> Hawaii Hilo is tied for seventh at 292 and Hawaii Pacific is tied for 11th at 292 at the Shark Shootout at Leilehua Golf Course.

HPU’s Shion Suzuki is tied for third at 69.