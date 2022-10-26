comscore UH golfer Kang tied for fourth at Kapolei | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
UH golfer Kang tied for fourth at Kapolei

  By Star-Advertiser staff
  Today
  Updated 12:05 a.m.

Hawaii’s Hyeonji Kang shot a 3-over-par 75 in Tuesday’s second round and is tied for fourth at the Rainbow Wahine Invitational at Kapolei Golf Course. Read more

