Hawaii Grown notebook: Football, cross country, golf, soccer, volleyball

FOOTBALL

>> Zion Tupuola-Fetui, Pearl City ’18: The Washington junior edge rusher recorded six tackles and a sack in a 28-21 win over California on Saturday.

>> Wayne Taulapapa, Punahou ’16: The Washington senior running back had four receptions for 40 yards and ran the ball four times for 25 yards against the Golden Bears.

>> Muelu Iosefa, Mililani ’20: The Cal junior linebacker made eight tackles against the Huskies.

>> Isaac Slade-Matautia, Punahou ’17: The SMU senior linebacker assisted on five tackles and broke up a pass in a 29-27 loss to Cincinnati on Saturday.

>> Andrei Iosivas, Punahou ’18: The Princeton senior receiver caught a 61-yard touchdown pass on a flea-flicker to cap the Tigers’ opening drive and finished with nine receptions for 176 yards in a 37-10 win over Harvard on Friday.

MEN’S CROSS COUNTRY

>> Colby Otero, Kalaheo ’18: The Florida State junior finished 61st in the men’s 8,075-meter run with a time of 15:39.6 at the Alabama Crimson Classic on Oct. 14. The Seminoles will compete in the ACC Championships on Friday in Charlottesville, Va.

MEN’S GOLF

>> Pono Yanagi, Kamehameha-Hawaii ’19: The Washington State senior closed with a 4-over 75 but still managed a top-40 finish after opening rounds of 70 and 69 to finish 1-over 214 in a tie for 37th place at the Visit Stockton Invitational on Saturday.

WOMEN’S GOLF

>> Claire Choi, Punahou ’18: The Santa Clara senior closed with a 4-over 76 to finish in a tie for 44th place at 17-over 233 at the Olde Stone Intercollegiate that ended Tuesday.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

>> Caela Kaio, Kamehameha ’19: In her sixth start of the season, the UC Riverside junior goalkeeper made eight saves in a 2-1 loss to Hawaii on Thursday at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium.

>> Sunshine Fontes, Pearl City ’19: The UCLA senior assisted on two goals as the Bruins bounced back from their first loss of the season to defeat Colorado 6-0 on Thursday. The Bruins remained the No. 1 team in the country despite the loss to Stanford.

>> Karlee Manding, Waipahu ’18: The South Dakota State senior midfielder assisted on a goal in each of her final two games of the season — a 3-0 win over North Dakota on Friday and a 2-0 victory over North Dakota Site on Sunday. The Jackrabbits completed the regular season as the only undefeated team in Division I at 13-0-5, and their .861 winning percentage is the best mark in school history. Manding finished the season with a team-high 10 assists, which is second all-time in school history.

>> U’i Kaaihue, King Kekaulike ’22: The Seattle freshman midfielder recorded the first two-goal game of her career in a 4-0 shutout of Tarleton State on Friday. The Redhawks have won six straight matches, with Kaaihue scoring in five of them.

>> Jourdyn Curran, Campbell ’21: The Seattle sophomore midfielder notched her first assists of the season in the win over Tarleton State.

>> Jadyn Hanks, Konawaena ’20: The Idaho junior forward scored the game-winner in the 55th minute of a 2-1 win over Eastern Washington to end the regular season on Sunday. Hanks’ header for her third goal of the season clinched the No. 2 seed for the Vandals in the Big Sky Conference tournament beginning next week.

>> Chai Cortez, Maui ’18: The Oregon senior defensive back assisted on a goal in the third minute of a 1-1 tie with Cal on Sunday.

>> Kendal Stovall, Kamehameha ’18: The Nevada senior goalkeeper made eight saves in a 1-0 loss to Colorado College on Sunday in her final home match. Stovall leads the Mountain West Conference averaging 5.59 saves per match.

>> Meagan Tamashiro, Mililani ’20: The Idaho State sophomore midfielder recorded her first assist of the season in a 2-0 shutout of Northern Colorado on Sunday.

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

>> Nive Tuileta, Le Jardin ’21: The Santa Clara starting sophomore setter recorded a game-high 41 assists, five digs, three block assists and two aces in a four-set loss to Pacific (Calif.) on Thursday. Tuileta is averaging 9.56 assists per set and is one of two Broncos to play in every set this season.

>> Nani Spaar, Kamehameha-Hawaii ’20: The Seattle junior outside hitter had eight kills, seven digs, two block assists and an ace against the Tigers.

>> Tera DeSa, Kamehameha ’20: The California junior libero had a match-high 14 digs and two aces in a four-set loss to Southern California on Friday. DeSa ranks third in the Pac-12 with 4.01 digs per set.

>> Elle Rimando, Mililani ’22: The Mount Holyoke (Mass.) freshman combined for nine kills, six block assists, three digs and a solo block in two sweeps of Worcester State on Saturday.

>> Chasry Lum-King, Kaimuki ’18: The Dillard (La.) junior outside hitter combined for 76 digs and six aces in three wins over the weekend to cap a perfect 11-0 regular season. Lum-King had a season-high 40 digs in a four-set victory over Wiley on Saturday.

Stats compiled by Billy Hull, Star-Advertiser. To submit an athlete for publication email: bhull@staradvertiser.com.