comscore Vince Nihipali steps down as Moanalua football coach | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

Vince Nihipali steps down as Moanalua football coach

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE HONOLULU STAR-ADVERTISER / AUG. 13 Moanalua head football coach Vince Nihipali said he needs to decompress and spend more time with his family. “My wife is happy with me walking away, too,” Nihipali said.

    ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE HONOLULU STAR-ADVERTISER / AUG. 13

    Moanalua head football coach Vince Nihipali said he needs to decompress and spend more time with his family. “My wife is happy with me walking away, too,” Nihipali said.

Vince Nihipali endured with his football team through the global pandemic, something a new head coach doesn’t normally experience. Read more

Previous Story
No. 2 Punahou makes short work of Farrington to advance in state volleyball quarterfinals

Scroll Up