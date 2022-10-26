Scoreboard – Oct. 26, 2022

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

CALENDAR

TODAY

GOLF

College men: HPU Sharks Shootout, final round, all day at Leilehua Golf Course.

College women: Rainbow Wahine

Invitational, final round, 9 a.m. at Kapolei Golf Course.

College women: HPU Sharks Shootout, final round, all day at Pearl Country Club.

VOLLEYBALL

PacWest women: Azusa Pacific vs. Hawaii Hilo, 7 p.m. at Vulcan Gymnasium.

PacWest women: Biola vs. Chaminade, 7 p.m. at McCabe Gym.

HHSAA/New City Nissan Girls Division I Volleyball Championships: Quarterfinals: At Moanalua: Kapolei vs. ‘Iolani, 5 p.m.; Mililani vs. Baldwin, 7 p.m. At McKinley: Moanalua vs. Kahuku, 5:30 p.m.; Punahou vs. Kamehameha-Hawaii, 7:30 p.m.

HHSAA/New City Nissan Girls Division II Volleyball Championships: Quarterfinals: At Kalani, Maryknoll vs. Island School, 5 p.m.; Hawaii Prep vs. Le Jardin, 7 p.m. At Saint Louis, Damien vs. Seabury Hall, 5 p.m.; Hawaii Baptist vs. Konawaena, 7 p.m. Consolation semifinals, At Kalani: Lanai vs. Waialua, 3:30 p.m. At Saint Louis, Kau vs. Kailua, 3:30 p.m.

WATER POLO

ILH boys: Division I tournament, ‘Iolani vs. Punahou, 5 p.m.; Mid-Pacific vs. Kamehameha, 6 p.m. Matches at Kamehameha.

THURSDAY

BOWLING

HHSAA/Billy Tees Bowling

Championships, girls start at 8 a.m.

(5 games); boys start at 2 p.m. (5 games) at Leeward Bowling Center.

VOLLEYBALL

HHSAA/New City Nissan Girls

Division I Volleyball Championships. Semifinals at Moanalua: Moanalua/Kahuku winner vs. Punahou/Kamehameha-Hawaii winner, 5 p.m.; Kapolei/’Iolani winner vs. Mililani/Baldwin winner, 7 p.m. Fifth-place semifinals at McKinley: Kapolei/’Iolani loser vs. Mililani/Baldwin loser, 5 p.m.; Moanalua/Kahuku loser vs. Punahou/Kamehameha-Hawaii loser, 6:30 p.m.

HHSAA/New City Nissan Girls Division II Volleyball Championships. Semifinals at Kalani: matches at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Fifth-place semifinals at Saint Louis: matches at 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Consolation final at Saint Louis: match at 3:30 p.m.

BULLETIN BOARD

SOFTBALL

Roosevelt High School is accepting resumes for the head softball coaching

position. Candidates should have effective communication skills and be able to

maintain a positive working relationship with school administrators, parents and students. Candidates must also be willing to complete the NFHS Fundamentals of Coaching course and HHSAA-required certifications. Please send resumes to Roosevelt High School, 1120 Nehoa St. Honolulu, HI 96822 or e-mail John Chung at john.chung@k12.hi.us. Deadline: Nov. 18, noon. For more information, please call the athletic department at 808-307-0450.

NFL Injury Report

As provided by the league (OUT: Player will not play; DOUBTFUL: Player is unlikely to play; QUESTIONABLE: Player is not certain to play; DNP: did not practice; LIMITED: limited participation; FULL: Full participation):

Thursday

BALTIMORE RAVENS AT TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — BALTIMORE: DNP: TE Mark Edwards (knee), WR Rashod Bateman (foot), LB Josh Bynes (quadricep), DE Calais Campbell (illness). T Ronnie Stanley (ankle). LIMITED: RB Gus Edwards (knee), CB Brandon Stephens (oblique). FULL: G Ben Cleveland (foot), CB Marlon Humphrey (hamstring), CB Marcus Peters (quadricep). TAMPA BAY: DNP: TE

Cameron Brate (neck), CB Carlton Davis III (hip), WR Russell Gage Jr. (hamstring), G Luke Goedeke (foot), CB Seaqn Murphy-

Bunting (quadricep), S Antoine Winfield Jr. (concussion). LIMITED: WR Mike Evans (ankle), DT Akiem Hicks (foot), WR Julio Jones (knee), TE Ko Kieft (ankle), G Shaq Mason (ankle).

Hawaii Schedule and Results

(Hawaii 2-6 overall, 1-2 Mountain West)

Aug. 27 vs. Vanderbilt L, 10-63

Sept. 3 vs. Western Kentucky L, 17-49

Sept. 10 at Michigan L, 10-56

Sept. 17 vs. Duquesne W, 24-14

Sept. 24 at New Mexico State L, 26-45

Oct. 8 at San Diego State* L, 14-16

Oct. 15 vs. Nevada* W, 31-16

Oct. 22 at Colorado State* L, 13-17

Oct. 29 vs. Wyoming* 6 p.m.

Nov. 5 at Fresno State* 4:30 p.m.

Nov. 12 vs. Utah State* 6 p.m.

Nov. 19 vs. UNLV* 6 p.m.

Nov. 26 at San Jose State* 10:30 a.m.

*—Mountain West game

MOUNTAIN WEST STANDINGS

MOUNTAIN

Conf. Pct. GB Overall Boise State 4-0 1.000 ­— 5-2 Wyoming 3-1 .750 1 5-3 Colorado State 2-1 .667 1½ 2-5

Utah State 2-2 .500 2 3-5 Air Force 2-3 .400 2½ 5-3 New Mexico 0-4 .000 4 2-6 WEST

Conf. Pct. GB Overall San Jose St. 2-1 .667 ­­— 4-2 San Diego St. 2-1 .667 — 4-3 Fresno State 2-1 .667 — 3-4 UNLV 2-2 .500 ½ 4-4 Hawaii 1-2 .333 1 2-6 Nevada 0-4 .000 2½ 2-6

Saturday

Wyoming at Hawaii, 6 p.m.

Colorado State at Boise State

San Diego State at Fresno State

Nevada at San Jose State

Saturday, Nov. 5

Hawaii at Fresno State, 4:30 p.m.

*Air Force at Army

*BYU at Boise State

New Mexico at Utah State

UNLV at San Diego State

Colorado State at San Jose State

*non-conference game

AP Top 25 Schedule

Thursday

No. 14 Utah at Washington St., 4 p.m.

No. 24 N.C. State vs. Virginia Tech, 1:30 p.m.

Saturday

No. 1 Georgia vs. Florida at Jacksonville,

Fla., 9:30 a.m.

No. 2 Ohio St. at No. 13 Penn St., 6 a.m.

No. 3 Tennessee vs. No. 19 Kentucky,

1 p.m.

No. 4 Michigan vs. Michigan St., 1:30 p.m.

No. 7 TCU at West Virginia, 6 a.m.

No. 8 Oregon at California, 9:30 a.m.

No. 9 Oklahoma St. at No. 22 Kansas St.,

9:30 a.m.

No. 10 Wake Forest at Louisville, 9:30 a.m.

No. 10 Southern Cal at Arizona, 1 p.m.

No. 12 UCLA vs. Stanford, 4:30 p.m.

No. 15 Mississippi at Texas A&M, 1:30 p.m.

No. 16 Syracuse vs. Notre Dame, 6 a.m.

No. 17 Illinois at Nebraska, 9:30 a.m.

No. 20 Cincinnati at UCF, 9:30 a.m.

No. 21 North Carolina vs. Pittsburgh, 2 p.m.

No. 25 South Carolina vs. Missouri, 10 a.m.

Canadian Football League

East Division

W L T Pts PF PA

x-Toronto 11 6 0 22 410 387

x-Montreal 8 9 0 16 438 433

x-Hamilton 7 10 0 14 398 457

Ottawa 4 12 0 8 337 422

West Division

W L T Pts PF PA

x-Winnipeg 14 3 0 28 514 361

x-BC 12 5 0 22 516 381

x-Calgary 11 6 0 22 526 387

Saskatchewan 6 11 0 12 377 440

Edmonton 4 13 0 8 355 599

two points for a win, one for a tie

x-clinched playoff berth

Friday

BC at Winnipeg, 2:30 p.m.

Saturday

Montreal at Toronto, 8 a.m.

Hamilton at Ottawa, 11 a.m.

Saskatchewan at Calgary, 2 p.m.

HHSAA/Civilian Marksmanship Program Championships

At Neal Blaisdell Exhibition Hall

Boys

Team

1. Kaiser 2081 (37). 2. Hanalani 2063 (41). 3. Kamehameha-Hawaii 2051 (40). 4. Moanalua 2049 (32). 5. Kauai 1973 (39). 6. Kamehameha-Maui 1967 (30). 7. Waiakea 1870 (34).

Individual

1. Nikolas Galdones (Hilo ) 547. 2. Colby Fujino (MPI) 537. 3. Kainoa Soda (Kailua) 535. 4. Maddux Javellana (KSH) 534. 5. Yi-Zhi Bronson Tafolo-Lin (Moan) 530. 6. Chasen Matsuoka (Pun) 526. 7. Cole Kihara (Waiak) 526. 8. Michael Mann (Kaise) 526. 9. Raiven Chinen (Waiak) 524. 10. Bradley Uyeunten (Kais) 524.

Girls

Team

1. Pearl City 2106 (45). 2. Kamehameha-Hawaii 2073 (49). 3. Sacred Hearts 2071 (38). 4. Waiakea 2052 (37). 5. Mid-Pacific 2048 (49). 6. Kalani Girls 1997 (38). 7. King Kekaulike 1964 (36). 8. Waimea 1677 (22)

Individual

1. Kaitlyn Choy (SHA) 546. 2. Hailey Oh (Pun) 541. 3. Ereyn Iwamoto (MPI) 539. 4. Stecya Santos (PC) 539. 6. Danica-Jaso (KSH) 536. 6. Shelby Kau (MPI) 530. 7. Kaidee Soohoo (PC) 529. 8. Lydia Le (Hana) 521. 9. Chloe Obuhanych (PC) 521. 10. Tatum Astilla (Kekaulike) 520.