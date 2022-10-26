Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard – Oct. 26, 2022 Today Updated 10:43 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Star-Advertiser welcomes results of most events. Contact us promptly after games to ensure coverage. >> Call: 529-4321 / 529-4322. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. CALENDAR TODAY GOLF College men: HPU Sharks Shootout, final round, all day at Leilehua Golf Course. College women: Rainbow Wahine Invitational, final round, 9 a.m. at Kapolei Golf Course. College women: HPU Sharks Shootout, final round, all day at Pearl Country Club. VOLLEYBALL PacWest women: Azusa Pacific vs. Hawaii Hilo, 7 p.m. at Vulcan Gymnasium. PacWest women: Biola vs. Chaminade, 7 p.m. at McCabe Gym. HHSAA/New City Nissan Girls Division I Volleyball Championships: Quarterfinals: At Moanalua: Kapolei vs. ‘Iolani, 5 p.m.; Mililani vs. Baldwin, 7 p.m. At McKinley: Moanalua vs. Kahuku, 5:30 p.m.; Punahou vs. Kamehameha-Hawaii, 7:30 p.m. HHSAA/New City Nissan Girls Division II Volleyball Championships: Quarterfinals: At Kalani, Maryknoll vs. Island School, 5 p.m.; Hawaii Prep vs. Le Jardin, 7 p.m. At Saint Louis, Damien vs. Seabury Hall, 5 p.m.; Hawaii Baptist vs. Konawaena, 7 p.m. Consolation semifinals, At Kalani: Lanai vs. Waialua, 3:30 p.m. At Saint Louis, Kau vs. Kailua, 3:30 p.m. WATER POLO ILH boys: Division I tournament, ‘Iolani vs. Punahou, 5 p.m.; Mid-Pacific vs. Kamehameha, 6 p.m. Matches at Kamehameha. THURSDAY BOWLING HHSAA/Billy Tees Bowling Championships, girls start at 8 a.m. (5 games); boys start at 2 p.m. (5 games) at Leeward Bowling Center. VOLLEYBALL HHSAA/New City Nissan Girls Division I Volleyball Championships. Semifinals at Moanalua: Moanalua/Kahuku winner vs. Punahou/Kamehameha-Hawaii winner, 5 p.m.; Kapolei/’Iolani winner vs. Mililani/Baldwin winner, 7 p.m. Fifth-place semifinals at McKinley: Kapolei/’Iolani loser vs. Mililani/Baldwin loser, 5 p.m.; Moanalua/Kahuku loser vs. Punahou/Kamehameha-Hawaii loser, 6:30 p.m. HHSAA/New City Nissan Girls Division II Volleyball Championships. Semifinals at Kalani: matches at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Fifth-place semifinals at Saint Louis: matches at 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Consolation final at Saint Louis: match at 3:30 p.m. BULLETIN BOARD SOFTBALL Roosevelt High School is accepting resumes for the head softball coaching position. Candidates should have effective communication skills and be able to maintain a positive working relationship with school administrators, parents and students. Candidates must also be willing to complete the NFHS Fundamentals of Coaching course and HHSAA-required certifications. Please send resumes to Roosevelt High School, 1120 Nehoa St. Honolulu, HI 96822 or e-mail John Chung at john.chung@k12.hi.us. Deadline: Nov. 18, noon. For more information, please call the athletic department at 808-307-0450. NFL Injury Report As provided by the league (OUT: Player will not play; DOUBTFUL: Player is unlikely to play; QUESTIONABLE: Player is not certain to play; DNP: did not practice; LIMITED: limited participation; FULL: Full participation): Thursday BALTIMORE RAVENS AT TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — BALTIMORE: DNP: TE Mark Edwards (knee), WR Rashod Bateman (foot), LB Josh Bynes (quadricep), DE Calais Campbell (illness). T Ronnie Stanley (ankle). LIMITED: RB Gus Edwards (knee), CB Brandon Stephens (oblique). FULL: G Ben Cleveland (foot), CB Marlon Humphrey (hamstring), CB Marcus Peters (quadricep). TAMPA BAY: DNP: TE Cameron Brate (neck), CB Carlton Davis III (hip), WR Russell Gage Jr. (hamstring), G Luke Goedeke (foot), CB Seaqn Murphy- Bunting (quadricep), S Antoine Winfield Jr. (concussion). LIMITED: WR Mike Evans (ankle), DT Akiem Hicks (foot), WR Julio Jones (knee), TE Ko Kieft (ankle), G Shaq Mason (ankle). Hawaii Schedule and Results (Hawaii 2-6 overall, 1-2 Mountain West) Aug. 27 vs. Vanderbilt L, 10-63 Sept. 3 vs. Western Kentucky L, 17-49 Sept. 10 at Michigan L, 10-56 Sept. 17 vs. Duquesne W, 24-14 Sept. 24 at New Mexico State L, 26-45 Oct. 8 at San Diego State* L, 14-16 Oct. 15 vs. Nevada* W, 31-16 Oct. 22 at Colorado State* L, 13-17 Oct. 29 vs. Wyoming* 6 p.m. Nov. 5 at Fresno State* 4:30 p.m. Nov. 12 vs. Utah State* 6 p.m. Nov. 19 vs. UNLV* 6 p.m. Nov. 26 at San Jose State* 10:30 a.m. *—Mountain West game MOUNTAIN WEST STANDINGS MOUNTAIN Conf. Pct. GB Overall Boise State 4-0 1.000 — 5-2 Wyoming 3-1 .750 1 5-3 Colorado State 2-1 .667 1½ 2-5 Utah State 2-2 .500 2 3-5 Air Force 2-3 .400 2½ 5-3 New Mexico 0-4 .000 4 2-6 WEST Conf. Pct. GB Overall San Jose St. 2-1 .667 — 4-2 San Diego St. 2-1 .667 — 4-3 Fresno State 2-1 .667 — 3-4 UNLV 2-2 .500 ½ 4-4 Hawaii 1-2 .333 1 2-6 Nevada 0-4 .000 2½ 2-6 Saturday Wyoming at Hawaii, 6 p.m. Colorado State at Boise State San Diego State at Fresno State Nevada at San Jose State Saturday, Nov. 5 Hawaii at Fresno State, 4:30 p.m. *Air Force at Army *BYU at Boise State New Mexico at Utah State UNLV at San Diego State Colorado State at San Jose State *non-conference game AP Top 25 Schedule Thursday No. 14 Utah at Washington St., 4 p.m. No. 24 N.C. State vs. Virginia Tech, 1:30 p.m. Saturday No. 1 Georgia vs. Florida at Jacksonville, Fla., 9:30 a.m. No. 2 Ohio St. at No. 13 Penn St., 6 a.m. No. 3 Tennessee vs. No. 19 Kentucky, 1 p.m. No. 4 Michigan vs. Michigan St., 1:30 p.m. No. 7 TCU at West Virginia, 6 a.m. No. 8 Oregon at California, 9:30 a.m. No. 9 Oklahoma St. at No. 22 Kansas St., 9:30 a.m. No. 10 Wake Forest at Louisville, 9:30 a.m. No. 10 Southern Cal at Arizona, 1 p.m. No. 12 UCLA vs. Stanford, 4:30 p.m. No. 15 Mississippi at Texas A&M, 1:30 p.m. No. 16 Syracuse vs. Notre Dame, 6 a.m. No. 17 Illinois at Nebraska, 9:30 a.m. No. 20 Cincinnati at UCF, 9:30 a.m. No. 21 North Carolina vs. Pittsburgh, 2 p.m. No. 25 South Carolina vs. Missouri, 10 a.m. Canadian Football League East Division W L T Pts PF PA x-Toronto 11 6 0 22 410 387 x-Montreal 8 9 0 16 438 433 x-Hamilton 7 10 0 14 398 457 Ottawa 4 12 0 8 337 422 West Division W L T Pts PF PA x-Winnipeg 14 3 0 28 514 361 x-BC 12 5 0 22 516 381 x-Calgary 11 6 0 22 526 387 Saskatchewan 6 11 0 12 377 440 Edmonton 4 13 0 8 355 599 two points for a win, one for a tie x-clinched playoff berth Friday BC at Winnipeg, 2:30 p.m. Saturday Montreal at Toronto, 8 a.m. Hamilton at Ottawa, 11 a.m. Saskatchewan at Calgary, 2 p.m. HHSAA/Civilian Marksmanship Program Championships At Neal Blaisdell Exhibition Hall Boys Team 1. Kaiser 2081 (37). 2. Hanalani 2063 (41). 3. Kamehameha-Hawaii 2051 (40). 4. Moanalua 2049 (32). 5. Kauai 1973 (39). 6. Kamehameha-Maui 1967 (30). 7. Waiakea 1870 (34). Individual 1. Nikolas Galdones (Hilo ) 547. 2. Colby Fujino (MPI) 537. 3. Kainoa Soda (Kailua) 535. 4. Maddux Javellana (KSH) 534. 5. Yi-Zhi Bronson Tafolo-Lin (Moan) 530. 6. Chasen Matsuoka (Pun) 526. 7. Cole Kihara (Waiak) 526. 8. Michael Mann (Kaise) 526. 9. Raiven Chinen (Waiak) 524. 10. Bradley Uyeunten (Kais) 524. Girls Team 1. Pearl City 2106 (45). 2. Kamehameha-Hawaii 2073 (49). 3. Sacred Hearts 2071 (38). 4. Waiakea 2052 (37). 5. Mid-Pacific 2048 (49). 6. Kalani Girls 1997 (38). 7. King Kekaulike 1964 (36). 8. Waimea 1677 (22) Individual 1. Kaitlyn Choy (SHA) 546. 2. Hailey Oh (Pun) 541. 3. Ereyn Iwamoto (MPI) 539. 4. Stecya Santos (PC) 539. 6. Danica-Jaso (KSH) 536. 6. Shelby Kau (MPI) 530. 7. Kaidee Soohoo (PC) 529. 8. Lydia Le (Hana) 521. 9. Chloe Obuhanych (PC) 521. 10. Tatum Astilla (Kekaulike) 520. Previous Story Television and radio – Oct. 26, 2022