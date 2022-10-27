Honolulu Fire Department rescues 2 hikers unable to descend Moanalua Middle Ridge Trail

Firefighters rescued two “exhausted” hikers on the Moanalua Middle Ridge Trail this morning.

At around 7:45 a.m. the Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call about a hiker in distress on the Moanalua trail.

The male caller was hiking on the trail when he came across another male hiker who was “very weak” and unable to descend the trail on his own. The caller gave the hiker food and water and waited for HFD to arrive.

Firefighters established a landing zone at the Moanalua Valley Neighborhood Park and used its Air 1 helicopter to locate the distressed hiker. HFD personnel were dropped off to assess the hiker at around 8:30 a.m., and the hiker was then flown to the landing zone.

HFD said that, because of windy conditions, it didn’t fly the hiker who called 911. But that hiker later also became too “exhausted” to descend the trail on his own, so firefighters escorted him down to a certain point and transported him in a utility terrain vehicle to the trail head.