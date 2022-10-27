comscore Qatar drops coronavirus restrictions just before World Cup | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Qatar drops coronavirus restrictions just before World Cup

  • By Associated Press
  • Today
  • Updated 1:55 pm
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Solar panels sit in front of Khalifa International Stadium, also known as Qatar’s National and oldest Stadium, which will host matches during FIFA World Cup 2022, in Doha, Qatar, Saturday, Oct. 15.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates >> Qatar will drop most of its coronavirus restrictions beginning Nov. 1, just before it hosts the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Qatar’s Health Ministry made the announcement Wednesday. In a statement, it said that PCR or rapid-antigen test results would not be required for those flying into the country.

It also dropped a requirement to register for the country’s Ehteraz contract-tracing app. However, it’s mandatory to use the app to enter health care facilities in Qatar.

The World Cup begins Nov. 20, when Qatar will face Ecuador.

Qatar expects 1.2 million visitors during the tournament.

Looking Back

