Defensive linemen Ta‘ala, Tuitupou have been University of Hawaii’s immovable objects
- By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:05 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
STEPHEN TSAI / STSAI@STARADVERTISER.COM
Defensive tackles Blessman Ta‘ala and John Tuitupou have made the Warriors gap sound.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree