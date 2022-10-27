Defensive linemen Ta‘ala, Tuitupou have been University of Hawaii’s immovable objects

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

As two of the University of Hawaii football team’s strongest players, defensive linemen Blessman Ta‘ala and John “JT” Tuitupou are always the first to get summoned when friends need help on moving day.

“The big body comes with responsibilities,” said Ta‘ala, whose 400-pound power clean set the record for a UH defensive linemen. “There are big expectations on the field, too. We have to live up to it, and do our jobs to the best of our ability.”

Ta‘ala and Tuitupou are point defenders for the Rainbow Warriors’ resurgent defense. In the first five games against non-conference opponents, the Warriors allowed an average of 45.4 points and 266.2 non-sack rushing yards per game. In three Mountain West games, the Warriors have relinquished averages of 16.3 points and 137.7 non-sack rushing yards.

Ta‘ala, a 6-foot-2, 305-pound nose tackle, is a two-gap canceler with the lower-body power to push back blockers and reset the line of scrimmage. Ta‘ala has played in all 59 games — starting 46 of them — in his five-season UH career.

“Coaches are being smart with me,” Ta‘ala said of his load management in practices. “And getting treatment is important.”

Ta‘ala said there were a few times he was achy after games. “But you have to be smart throughout the week (of practices), and be ready on Saturdays,” Ta‘ala said.

Tuitupou, who is 6-4 and 300 pounds, mostly plays the 3-technique (opposite the gap between the guard and tackle), but also can slide to the nose or defensive end in certain defensive packages.

“JT is so big and athletic that he’s a mismatch to a lot of guards in this conference,” defensive coordinator Jacob Yoro has said. “And he’s got a good ability to make plays. It’s an innate ability. There are some D-linemen who own their gap and are dominant at the line of scrimmage but can’t make plays because they don’t have the vision to see the ball. JT is one of those guys who has good vision to see the ball and finish plays.”

Ta‘ala leads UH defensive linemen with 20 tackles. Tuitupou has 16 tackles, including a team-high three sacks. In 339 snaps, Ta‘ala has missed one tackle. Tuitupou also has one miss in 298 plays.

Tuitupou said Ta‘ala is skilled in early detection of offensive plays. “Sometimes he calls out plays on the offense,” Tuitupou said. “Sometimes he helps me make plays, too. He’s a five-year veteran. There are a lot of things to learn from him.”

Both players often communicate in Samoan during games.

“It helps, so the other team doesn’t understand our calls,” Tuitupou said.

Ta‘ala said: “It’s a big advantage to use on the field. Basically, our whole D-line can speak Samoan. They take Samoan classes over here. It’s a good thing for us.”

Ta‘ala was born and reared in American Samoa. Tuitupou was born in Honolulu, lived most of his youth in American Samoa, then attended Kalaheo High as a senior.

“I knew him from back home,” Tuitupou said. “He was a great name back then.”

After transferring from East Los Angeles College, Tuitupou reintroduced himself to Ta‘ala. “He said he played tight end back in high school in Samoa,” said Ta‘ala, who was surprised by that position. “The way he looked, he was kind of big. He said he was smaller back then.”

Both players also are skilled in the kitchen. “Men cook in the family back home,” said Tuitupou, who is of Samoan and Tongan ancestry and specializes in lu sipa, a Tongan dish consisting of lamb, onions, and coconut cream prepared in an umu (imu).

Ta‘ala styles himself as an iron chef. “I can make anything,” he said. “Whatever you need, I can make.”