Kahuku can flex its strength in all areas heading into OIA championship

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • STEVEN ERLER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER / OCT. 15 Kahuku running back Vaaimalae Fonoti got loose for a long run in the second half against Mililani on Oct. 15. Fonoti rushed for 97 yards on 18 carries that night.

    Kahuku running back Vaaimalae Fonoti got loose for a long run in the second half against Mililani on Oct. 15. Fonoti rushed for 97 yards on 18 carries that night.

So many plans, so many dreams. One man can make a difference. When Kahuku rallied from a 9-7 deficit for a 29-17 win over Mililani two weeks ago, one of the key plays was a blocked punt by Madden Soliai. Read more

