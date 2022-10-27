Kahuku can flex its strength in all areas heading into OIA championship

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

So many plans, so many dreams.

One man can make a difference. When Kahuku rallied from a 9-7 deficit for a 29-17 win over Mililani two weeks ago, one of the key plays was a blocked punt by Madden Soliai.

The freshman is a son of defensive coordinator Sola Soliai.

“It’s just natural to me. Whenever I see an opportunity to make plays on special teams, defense, I just want to make it,” Madden Soliai said.

Kahuku (9-2) and Mililani (7-3), titans of the OIA Open Division, will square off again, this time for the championship. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. on Friday at Farrington’s Skippa Diaz Stadium.

Soliai’s block occurred at the goal line, a punter ambushed by a hungry player in a close game. It was normal coverage by Kahuku, setting up for a return.

“They weren’t even trying to block it, and they block it,” Mililani coach Rod York recalled. “You make a mistake and they make you pay.”

Kahuku special teams coach Stewart Carvalho does his part, too, from schematics to actually paying.

“Coach will buy them lunch. He spoils them,” head coach Sterling Carvalho said of his brother. “He’s buying them 15, 16 plate lunches a week. His food bill is astronomical.”

It’s not just plate lunches, but specially selected grinds.

“Driving to Dong Yang’s in Wahiawa, not just Taco Bell and L&L (Hawaiian BBQ). The players get to choose. He gets them things they can’t normally get. Dong Yangs, Kal Bi on Fire. It’s an honor to be on special teams,” Carvalho said.

Kahuku’s devotion to all three phases are a daily act.

“We spend a lot of time every day on special teams, not just Monday and Wednesday,” Carvalho said.

It doesn’t hurt that players arrive for freshman year with a sense of tradition.

“These kids, when they grow up at Laie Park, they don’t idolize NFL players, but who is currently playing,” Carvalho said. “The current players take these kids under their wing. They want to be like Aofaga Wily, Mark Atuaia, Itula Mili, so when they go back to the park and play, they fashion their game around that. They want to be the next Kaikai (Kainoa Carvalho).”

Of course, titles aren’t just about special teams. Mililani’s defense has been resilient. Not perfect, but driven, enough to make big plays that turn the momentum of a game. Last week, Ezekiel Rodrigues, the Pac-Five quarterback-turned-Mililani safety, made the key hit to force a fumble near the goal line, which was returned by teammate Kayden Anzaldo. A potential go-ahead scoring drive for Campbell turned into an eventual TD by Mililani for a 32-21 cushion.

Kahuku’s defense has been stalwart, putting the clamps on Kapolei last week and, going back to last month, slowing the ground attack of nationally ranked Saint Frances (Md.). When the Trojans travelled to Carleton E. Weimer Field during the regular season, they finished with negative rushing yardage (minus-26).

That put a burden on the passing game. Sophomore Kini McMillan went 24-for-31 and 259 yards, but had two interceptions.

“The key to Kahuku is their defense. Not too many guys score on Kahuku’s defense. We had our opportunities, had the lead in the third quarter, but you make a mistake and boom, it’s a pick. Our linemen didn’t block and Kahuku got in Kini’s face,” York said.

Back when Kahuku was primarily a smashmouth, run-heavy offense, Carvalho pushed for balance. In 2022, that balance is reality.

“You have to prepare a lot,” York said. “They come out in quads, empty, double tight, We’ve got a game plan. It’s a front-seven job.”

Kahuku’s offensive line can flip-flop from pass-pro technique to the elephant formation mentality in a literal snap. Even with starting running back Clyde Taulapapa out for the season, Kahuku has moved the masses with their trench men and RB Va‘aimalae Fonoti.

“We have to be sound on the inside, stay low and our ‘backers have to tackle well. We didn’t tackle too well the last time we met,” York said.

To be fair, Kahuku didn’t run the ball consistently well in the first half of that matchup, but Fonoti got loose after the break. Kahuku finished with 199 rushing yards on 33 attempts.

It’s the latest version of Carvalho’s offensive vision with Taulapapa and 2021 offensive player of the year Kainoa Carvalho sidelined. Kainoa Carvalho returned from a fractured ankle recently, but is limited to kick returns.

“He’s recovering as of now. Do we want him back sooner? Obviously, but we’re going to wait and let the doctors decide. Every week he sees his brothers in battle and he wants to play with them,” coach Carvalho said.

OIA Third place

No. 4 Campbell vs No. 6 Kapolei at Nanakuli, 7 p.m. Friday

While Kahuku and Mililani battle it out for an OIA title, the Sabers (6-3) and Hurricanes (6-4) will play to see who faces the OIA champion in the state semifinals in the Open Division.

Kapolei will try to make states for the first time since 2016 with Tuli Tagovailoa-Amosa at quarterback in for injured starter Tama Amisone (broken collarbone).

Campbell’s Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele threw four touchdown passes in a 38-19 win over over the Hurricanes on Oct. 1. The Sabers have qualified for the last three state tournaments in the Open Division.

No. 2 Punahou vs. No. 5 Saint Louis

7 p.m. Saturday,

at Farrington

This is make or break for Saint Louis (4-4), which needs to beat Punahou (7-1) in this second-round final, then beat the Buffanblu again next week for the ILH crown.

Punahou takes the league championship with a win on Saturday.

To pull off the double challenge, Saint Louis may have to draw on some of the elements that rallied the team to the ILH title last year — when Kamehameha was in the driver’s seat.

With one Open Division state-tournament berth, Punahou has not relaxed a bit. The defensive unit has allowed more than seven points only three times: a 27-20 loss at Kahuku, and 43-19 and 42-21 wins over Saint Louis.

QB John-Keawe Sagapolutele has benefited from consistent protection. He has thrown the ball less than 20 times per game, but is averaging a whopping 10.6 yards per attempt. With 19 TD passes and just five picks in 155 attempts, he has an elite passer rating of 192.7.

RBs Ala‘i Williams (634 yards, 11 TDs) and Iosepa Lyman (239, six) provide the tough yards inside with breakaway explosiveness. WR Astin Hange leads Open Division pass catchers with 900 receiving yards and eight TDs.

The Saint Louis defense can keep a game close, but turnovers have been the bane of the Crusader offense at times. The Crusaders outscored Kamehameha, 42-30, last week to reach the round-two final. QB Kekahi Graham (2,090 passing yards, 15 TDs) has one of the lowest interception rates in the Open (five picks in 227 attempts). Moving the chains will probably come down to Graham’s vision and speed, much like AJ Bianco last year and Jayden de Laura before him.

Titan Lacaden (55 receptions, 788 yards, six TDs) and Chyler DeSilva (49,562, five) rank in the top 10 statewide in receiving yardage.

No. 10 Aiea vs. No. 7 Waipahu

OIA Division I championship

7 p.m. Saturday at Mililani

Aiea (8-2), the defending OIA D-I champion, is enjoying the ride with a senior-heavy group. The production of a swarming defense and the maturity of junior QB Ezekiel Olie are huge factors. Defensive linemen Sila Unutoa and Logan Rouse lead a super-charged front seven for Aiea that led the way in a 41-0 win over Kailua last week.

Olie, 6 feet, 2 inches and 200 pounds, has passed for 2,558 yards and 25 TDs with just four interceptions in 270 attempts. With plenty of time in the pocket, he has distributed the football to playmakers Jayden Chanel (53 receptions, 914 yards, 10 TDs), Geronimo Ulgaran (66, 780, eight) and Rico Figueroa (46, 589, seven).

Aiea’s lone defeat in league play came against Waipahu, a 20-14 final on Sept. 17.

Waipahu (8-1) won the D-I league title in 2018. This season, they went 6-0 in league play, then overwhelmed Farrington, 33-14, in last week’s semifinal round. Liatama Uiliata remains an invaluable piece in the offense. The former wide receiver has remained careful with the football, throwing just two picks in 85 attempts. He has passed for 735 yards and seven TDs while rushing for 304 yards and six more TDs. He still leads Waipahu with 50 receptions for 738 yards and eight TDs.

RBs Anieli Talaieai (693 yards, nine TDs) and Braeden Togafau (427, six) follow in a line of bruising, explosive ball carriers in the navy blue and gold.

Kaiser vs. Nanakuli

OIA Division II championship

4 p.m. Saturday, at Mililani

It took a dramatic 31-24 overtime win by Kaiser (6-3) over Pearl City to claim a state-tournament last week. Nanakuli made simple work of Kaimuki, 37-7, to secure its state berth.

The Golden Hawks (8-1) have been largely unchallenged in league play, outscoring foes 311-78. Coach Kili Watson’s squad has done it with defense, a ground-heavy offense and an efficient passing game. Nanakuli has run the ball 287 times and passed it 172, a run-pass ratio of 63-37 percent. Allen Mahoe III ranks fourth in the league with 513 rushing yards (8.3 per carry) and has eight rushing TDs. Christian Asinsin has a team-high 89 carries for 433 yards and eight TDs.

David Kalili remains a go-to target, racking up 36 receptions for 661 yards and 10 TDs.

Nanakuli last won the OIA title in 2014 under then-coach Keala Watson.

Kaiser, under longtime coach Tim Seaman, has played its best football in recent weeks. Since losing at Nanakuli on Aug. 27, the Cougars have won five of six games. QB Easton Yoshino continues to cook, guiding the attack to at least 31 points in five of the last six games.

The 6-foot-1, 170-pound senior has passed for 2,705 yards and 32 TDs with just nine picks in 321 attempts. Makana Naleieha (55 catches, 883 yards, 12 TDs), Donovan Reis (40, 605, nine) and Keagan Lime (39, 564, eight) lead a deep receiving corps.

RB Kai Blackston is a double threat with a combined 592 yards and three TDs from scrimmage.

Kaiser won an OIA title last year and will be defending its title.