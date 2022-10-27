comscore Kamehameha-Hawaii sweeps Punahou in quarterfinals | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

Kamehameha-Hawaii sweeps Punahou in quarterfinals

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Kamehameha-Hawaii’s Maela Honma hit the ball past Punahou’s Grace Fiaseu for a kill on Wednesday.

    ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

    Kamehameha-Hawaii’s Maela Honma hit the ball past Punahou’s Grace Fiaseu for a kill on Wednesday.

Maela Honma drilled 21 kills and Taina Kaauwai added 12 as Big Island Interscholastic Federation champion Kamehameha-Hawaii stunned Punahou 25-12, 25-22, 27-25 in the quarterfinals of the New City Nissan/HHSAA Girls Volleyball State Championships on Wednesday. Read more

Previous Story
Wahine volleyball team hits road again for SoCal, NorCal trip

Scroll Up