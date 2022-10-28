2 men in serious condition following head-on collision at Kipapa Gulch

Two men were injured this evening following a head-on collision on Kamehameha Highway in Mililani.

Paramedics responded after the collision, which took place at around 7 p.m., at Kipapa Gulch on the highway, the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services reported. The driver of a truck traveling northbound reportedly lost control of the vehicle and struck a sedan.

The driver of the truck, a 29-year-old man, was able to get out of his vehicle on his own, but Honolulu Fire Department personnel had to extricate the driver of the sedan, a 60-year-old man.

Both men were treated and transported to nearby hospitals in serious condition.