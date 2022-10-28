Hollywood actor Jason Momoa urges BYU Hawaii crowd to become lifesavers
- By Steven Mark smark@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 11:14 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Momoa encouraging people to register. He is holding Rhyder Lopez, 6, who has Hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis (HLH) and has been in search for a bone marrow match for the past two years.
-
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Actor Jason Momoa with Rhyder Lopez, 6, who has Hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis (HLH) and has been in search for a bone marrow match for the past two years.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree