comscore Hollywood actor Jason Momoa urges BYU Hawaii crowd to become lifesavers | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hollywood actor Jason Momoa urges BYU Hawaii crowd to become lifesavers

  • By Steven Mark smark@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:14 p.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Momoa encouraging people to register. He is holding Rhyder Lopez, 6, who has Hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis (HLH) and has been in search for a bone marrow match for the past two years.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Momoa encouraging people to register. He is holding Rhyder Lopez, 6, who has Hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis (HLH) and has been in search for a bone marrow match for the past two years.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Actor Jason Momoa with Rhyder Lopez, 6, who has Hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis (HLH) and has been in search for a bone marrow match for the past two years.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Actor Jason Momoa with Rhyder Lopez, 6, who has Hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis (HLH) and has been in search for a bone marrow match for the past two years.

BYU Hawaii and the surrounding community gave a welcome worthy of a superhero to Hawaii-born actor Jason Momoa on Thursday, when he encouraged the crowd to sign up to donate lifesaving bone marrow or blood stem cells to those in need. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Todd Takayama and Katalin Szilagyi

Scroll Up