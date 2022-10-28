University of Hawaii soccer season ends with loss at Irvine

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii lost two seniors to injuries and saw its hopes of qualifying for the Big West women’s soccer tournament vanish with a 4-1 season-ending loss at UC Irvine on Thursday in Irvine, Calif.

The Rainbow Wahine entered the regular-season finale in sixth place in the Big West standings, one point ahead of UC Irvine. With the win, the defending Big West champion Anteaters (7-5-6, 3-2-5) jumped over UH to claim the final spot in the six-team tournament with 14 points. UH (6-6-3 overall) placed seventh at 3-4-3 in Big West play, finishing with 12 points.

UH senior Eliza Ammendolia drilled a shot from the top of the box to give the Wahine the lead less than five minutes into the match. But UH’s fortunes turned moments later when goalkeeper Lauren Marquez was injured in a collision in front of the goal and had to be carted off the field. Freshman Brianna Chirpich made her UH debut in place of Marquez, who needed stitches for a deep cut on her knee, according to UH coach Michele Nagamine.

“It just threw us off a little bit when Lauren went out so early. It seemed like some of the energy and momentum got lost,” Nagamine said. “Irvine came out with an energy and pressure and intensity that was a bit overwhelming at times.”

UC Irvine’s Erin Covey scored on a rebound to tie the match in the 39th minute. Less than two minutes later, Alyssa Moore drilled a shot from the right side to give the Anteaters the lead.

Ammendolia also had to be carted from the field in the second half after being struck in the head by a free kick. UCI’s Sophie Gillies added an insurance goal in the 79th minute and Lilli Rask scored with less than seven minutes left.

Chaminade women earn tie in soccer

The Chaminade women’s soccer team battled for a 1-1 draw with No. 16 Point Loma on Thursday in San Diego.

Alison Pepper scored in the 22nd minute for the Sea Lions (9-2-4, 4-1-2 PacWest), but Gracie Bowers had the equalizer for the Silverswords (7-4-3, 4-1-3) in the 37th.

>>The Chaminade men’s team took the field next, falling 4-1. Ryan Anderson had the lone goal for Chaminade (2-8-1, 2-5-1). The Sea Lions improved to 7-5-3 and 4-2-1.