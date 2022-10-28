comscore University of Hawaii soccer season ends with loss at Irvine | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

University of Hawaii soccer season ends with loss at Irvine

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:25 p.m.

Hawaii lost two seniors to injuries and saw its hopes of qualifying for the Big West women’s soccer tournament vanish with a 4-1 season-ending loss at UC Irvine on Thursday in Irvine, Calif. Read more

Previous Story
Kahuku outlasts Moanalua in 5 sets
Next Story
Scoreboard – Oct. 28, 2022

Scroll Up