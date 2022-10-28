comscore Top seed ‘Iolani reaches state girls volleyball final | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

Top seed ‘Iolani reaches state girls volleyball final

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:28 a.m.
  • ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER ‘Iolani’s Callie Pieper slammed down a kill past Mililani’s Polaris De Mont in Thursday’s state semifinals.

    ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

    ‘Iolani’s Callie Pieper slammed down a kill past Mililani’s Polaris De Mont in Thursday’s state semifinals.

It’s all business for the top-seeded ‘Iolani Raiders, who dismantled a hot Mililani squad 25-14, 25-9, 25-15 in the Division I semifinals of the New City Nissan/ HHSAA Girls Volleyball State Championships on Thursday night at Moanalua. Read more

Previous Story
Kahuku outlasts Moanalua in 5 sets
Next Story
Scoreboard – Oct. 28, 2022

Scroll Up