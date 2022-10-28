Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard – Oct. 28, 2022 Today Updated 10:05 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Star-Advertiser welcomes results of most events. Contact us promptly after games to ensure coverage. >> Call: 529-4321 / 529-4322. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. CALENDAR TODAY BOWLING HHSAA/Billy Tees Bowling Championships, girls start at 7:30 a.m. (3 games); boys start at 11 a.m. (3 games) at Leeward Bowling Center. FOOTBALL OIA Open Division: Final, Mililani vs. Kahuku, 7:30 p.m. at Farrington. Third place: Kapolei vs. Campbell, 7 p.m. at Nanakuli. GOLF College men: Kaanapali Classic Collegiate Invitational, first round, all day at Royal Kaanapali Golf Course. College men: Dennis Rose Intercollegiate, first round, at Waikoloa Beach Golf Course. College women: Dennis Rose Intercollegiate, first round, at Hapuna Golf Course. VOLLEYBALL PacWest women: Azusa Pacific vs. Chaminade, 7 p.m. at McCabe Gym. HHSAA/New City Nissan Girls Division I Volleyball Championships. Fifth place: Kapolei vs. Moanalua/Punahou winner, 11 a.m. Third place: Mililani vs. Kahuku, 2 p.m. Final: ‘Iolani vs. Kamehameha-Hawaii, 7 p.m. Matches at the Stan Sheriff Center. HHSAA/New City Nissan Girls Division II Volleyball Championships. Fifth place: Hawaii Prep/Island School winner vs. Konawaena/Seabury Hall winner, 12:30 p.m. Third place: Maryknoll vs. Damien, 3:30 p.m. Final: Le Jardin vs. Hawaii Baptist, 5 p.m. Matches at the Stan Sheriff Center. WATER POLO ILH boys: Division I tournament. Consolation: Mid-Pacific vs. ‘Iolani, 5 p.m. Final: Kamehameha vs. Punahou, 6 p.m. Matches at Kamehameha. SATURDAY CROSS COUNTRY HHSAA/Honolulu Marathon Cross Country Championships: girls at 8:30 a.m.; boys at 9:15 a.m. at Island School on Kauai. FOOTBALL Mountain West Conference: Wyoming vs. Hawaii, 6 p.m. at Clarence T.C. Ching Complex. ILH Open: tournament final, Saint Louis vs. Punahou, 7 p.m. at Farrington. ILH: Kamehameha (I-AA) at Saint Louis (I-AA), 9 a.m.; Damien at Punahou (I-AA), 9 a.m. OIA Division I final: Aiea vs. Waipahu, 7 p.m. at Mililani. OIA Division II final: Nanakuli vs. Kaiser, 4 p.m. at Mililani. GOLF College men: Kaanapali Classic Collegiate Invitational, second round, all day at Royal Kaanapali Golf Course College men: Dennis Rose Intercollegiate, final round, at Waikoloa Beach Golf Course. College women: Dennis Rose Intercollegiate, final round, at Hapuna Golf Course. KAYAKING ILH: Sprints, boys heats at 2 p.m.; girls heats at 2:40 p.m.; finals at 4:20 p.m.; Distance finals, boys at 3:20 p.m.; girls at 3:50 p.m. at Ala Wai Canal. VOLLEYBALL PacWest women: Biola vs. Hawaii Hilo, 7 p.m. at Vulcan Gymnasium. Azusa Pacific vs. Hawaii Pacific, 7 p.m. at St. Francis School’s Shark Tank. WATER POLO ILH boys: Division I playoff for overall championship, if necessary, 9 a.m. at Kamehameha. Previous Story Television and radio – Oct. 28, 2022