Man arrested in fatal Hilo collision between 2 motorcycles

Hawaii island police are investigating a fatal traffic collision between two motorcycles in the Hilo area.

The motorcycles reportedly collided just after 6 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Kilauea Avenue and East Palai Street, the Hawaii Police Department reported.

One of the motorcyclists was killed and the other was arrested for a number of offenses, including driving while intoxicated, HPD said.

Police said that a Heavy Metal Customs motorcycle was traveling south on Kilauea Avenue when it collided with a Honda motorcycle that was making a left turn from East Palai Street onto Kilauea Avenue.

Neither motorcyclist was wearing a helmet, police reported.

Elgin Camacho, 59, of Hilo was pronounced dead at around 6:50 p.m. at the Hilo Medical Center. An autopsy has been ordered to determine his cause of death.

The 51-year-old man who was operating the Heavy Metal Customs motorcycle was arrested for first-degree negligent homicide; operating a vehicle under the influence of an intoxicant; third-degree promoting a dangerous drug; prohibited acts related to drug paraphernalia; consuming or possessing liquor while operating a vehicle; driving while license suspended or revoked; and no motor vehicle insurance policy.

The suspect was released pending further investigation and remains hospitalized for his injuries.

The collision resulted in the 32nd traffic fatality on Hawaii island this year, HPD said.

The East Hawaii Traffic Enforcement Unit is continuing its investigation into the traffic collision. Witnesses or those who have information about the incident can contact Officer Clifford Antonio at 808-961-2339 or via email at Clifford.Antonio@HawaiiCounty.gov. Anonymous tips can be provided to CrimeStoppers at 808-961-8300.