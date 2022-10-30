HFD rescues injured hiker from Maunalaha Trail in Makiki

The Honolulu Fire Department rescued an injured hiker this afternoon by airlifting her from the Maunalaha Trail in Makiki.

Five units and 15 personnel responded to a 2:07 p.m. call reporting that a woman in her 60s had suffered an injury after hiking for two hours and was unable to walk out of the trail on her own.

Firefighters located the woman approximately one-third of a mile from the trailhead at about 2:36 p.m. Air 1 was dispatched to her location and she was extracted to a nearby landing zone at the Ualakaa State Park.

Emergency Medical Services responded at 3:23 p.m. and provided the woman with onsite medical care.